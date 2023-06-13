The Danville Otterbots baseball team hit a home run last month at the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards event.

The team snagged a relatively new honor known as the Pinnacle Small Business Award. The award was announced at the annual banquet May 24 attended by about 250 people.

This award “recognizes excellence in businesses with fewer than 25 full-time employees which contributes to the economic vitality and quality of life in the region,” according to the chamber.

The reorganized Danville baseball club debuted in 2021 when General Manager Austin Scher revealed the new name of the franchise: Otterbots.

Over the course of two weeks, Scher said they received more than 600 name suggestions for the name. Rather than choosing a name from those submitted, Scher and his colleagues gathered comment concepts and themes to make Danville’s identity as one.

The name combines the playfulness of otters — often seen along the Dan River — and science, technology, engineering and math education with bots, short for robots.

The primary blue in the Otterbots logo represents the Dan River, as it spotlights the tobacco and textile industries. Danville’s secondary color, orange, featured in the eyes of the otter, resembles the color of the “HOME” sign that formally displayed on the Dan River Fabrics atop the city’s iconic White Mill building.

The Danville Life Saving Crew won the traditional Pinnacle Award — the highest honor from the chamber — designed to honor “a business or organization whose outstanding achievements serve as a model for success.”

The Danville Life Saving Crew began in 1945 with a desire to serve the community, according to its website. More than 70 years later, the crew is still providing health care to the community and training emergency medical technicians and medical professionals.

In 2022, more than 15,000 neighbors relied on the crew for medical support. The Danville Life Saving Crew is a nonprofit organization with a team of more than 100 professionals serving the Danville region.

Bobby Wilkerson — known as the unofficial mayor of Ringgold — received the 2023 Chamber Champion honor.

“The award is presented to an outstanding chamber volunteer; one who attends events, finds event sponsors and recruits members,” a chamber news release stated.

The Professional and Community Engagement Awards — know as PACE Awards — rounded out the highlight of achievements.

The awards “showcase exceptional young professionals under age 40 who either live or work in the Dan River Region,” according to the change. “Award recipients must have completed at least three years of professional work experience, demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their company or profession, and provide valuable service to the community.”

PACE recipients include

Lanie Davis, public information officer, Danville Public Schools

Connor Hudson, financial center manager, American National Bank

Cassie Williams Jones, associate vice president of university marketing and communications, Averett University

Evelyn Riley, the executive director, Dan River Nonprofit Network

Jerry Wallace, president, Danville Community College