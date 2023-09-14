A proposed mixed-use development at South Main Street and the Danville Expressway in south Danville is one step closer to reality.

The Danville Planning Commission voted 6-0 Monday afternoon to recommend approval to rezone about 80 acres from light economic development industrial to multi-family residential so multi-family dwellings can be built.

The commission also voted to rezone a second, 47-acre parcel to multi-family residential for the project.

The votes followed a public hearing on the project. No residents spoke out on the proposal.

The Danville City Council will decide whether to approve the rezoning next month.

Greensboro, North Carolina-based PDJ Development, LLC, wants to develop two parcels of land, with one to include commercial development and the other a multi-family community.

Phase one of the multi-family development would include nine three-story, 36-unit “garden-style” buildings totaling 324 units. The project would also include a community clubhouse with outdoor amenities including a pool, outdoor seating area, pet park area and recreational activities.

The project will provide housing to address the city’s shortage of units amid growth in Danville, the applicants wrote to planning staff.

“The rezoning request allows for the development of the parcels as appropriate higher density multi-family residential uses, which is a priority of the city of Danville to meet increasing demand and respond to housing shortages and project growth within the community,” the applicants wrote.

PDJ plans to develop the project as a mixed-use community with future commercial development along South Main Street and multi-family residential units to the west farther into the property.

The property is bordered to the north by Route 29/58, or the Danville Expressway, and to the south by the North Carolina state line. The public right-of-way of South 86 is to the east, while vacant property is west.

Danville Planning Director Renee Burton said during the meeting that the project could be deemed illegal spot zoning since there are no multi-family residential zones nearby. However, the project would be beneficial to the city, she added.

“Illegal spot zoning can be classified as a rezoning that is solely to serve the benefit of the property owner[s] and not the greater good of the community,” Burton noted, reading from her staff report to the commission. “Staff believes the proposed zoning change is a benefit to the greater good of the community. With an existing housing deficit, the proposed units can reduce that gap for the city.”

Eight notices of the project were sent to surrounding property owners within 300 feet of the property. Six responded, with five unopposed and one opposed, Burton told commissioners.

Engineer Ben Crew, speaking on behalf of the applicants during the meeting, told commissioners that once the project moves beyond the first phase, traffic improvements will be required.

There are significant improvements required along that corridor to make sure it functions correctly,” Crew said.

The site plan includes an existing full-access to the site on South Main Street, located about 850 feet south of the U.S. 58 eastbound ramps, according to a traffic impact study of the project performed by Davenport.

Crew said the entire project would include a total of 612 residential units when complete, with a total of 17 buildings.