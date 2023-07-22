The president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond will be in Danville next month to provide an economic update to the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

Tom Barkin is scheduled to speak from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research as part of the chamber's Business@Breakfast series.

Barkini will answer questions provided in advanced from chamber members. Questions may be sent to crystal@dpchamber.org by Aug. 11. All questions must be submitted ahead of time and will be answered as time permits, the chamber stated in a news release.

The cost for the event designed to provide access to regional and state information impacting local businesses is $30 for members and $35 for "future members," according to the chamber. It also includes a breakfast buffet.

American National Bank and Trust Company is sponsoring the event.

To register, visit www.dpchamber.org.

