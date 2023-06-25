With the former Lou’s Antique Mall building gone and two potentially transformational projects being constructed downtown, the look of the area at Main and Craghead streets and Memorial Drive is changing.

Once the temporary green space at the empty lot where Lou’s used to be is developed and construction on the Dan River Falls and Riverfront Park projects is finished, visitors downtown can anticipate an altered atmosphere in the heart of the city.

“It’s going to be quite a bit different than what people have experienced,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

Just a year ago, the former Dan River Inc. White Mill building — where the Dan River Falls project is being built — was in disrepair, with chipping paint and boarded-up windows visible, Larking pointed out. Where the Riverfront Park is underway, there was nothing but a drab, grassy area.

The Lou’s building, which was previously a Schewels store and in a prominent corner downtown, was not an attractive structure and had a leaky roof.

“The style of the building did not fit the character of the rest of the River District,” Larking said.

The Riverfront Park and Dan River Falls, a commercial and residential project, are expected to be complete in late 2024.

Local officials broke ground on the ambitious Riverfront Park project during a ceremony March 18 at the park’s 4-acre future site between King Memorial Bridge and the upcoming Dan River Falls development at the former White Mill building.

The park will include a street-level entrance on its southeast side — from Main Street and Memorial Drive — with an “artistic feature” to lure visitors. Those entering the park will then step down to a water feature — an interactive fountain and spray pad.

That area drops down about 10 feet and leads to a circular lawn. Open green space makes up a large portion of the park, which also would feature a staging area that could be used for small performance events. There would be an elevated walkway/viewing pier stretching about 20 to 25 feet above the park and part of the Dan River.

In the northern portion of the park close to the river, the Riverwalk Trail would snake across the park, bordered by green space. The trail would be 20 feet wide. A step-down terrace would lead to the river’s edge.

A small children’s play area would be at the western side of the park.

As for the $85 million Dan River Falls project, the former White Mill will be redeveloped into a multi-use project that will initially feature 147,000 square feet of commercial space and 150 apartments. Another 56 units are planned in a future phase

The 150 apartments will be built on the top three floors of western two-thirds of the building and will include one-, two,- and three-bedroom units. Some will be loft style. The future apartments will be built on the top floors of the eastern one-third of the building.

The first floor and eastern one-third of the second floor will be reserved for commercial space, with the lower level of the building being converted into 219 interior parking spaces for tenants.

Construction of a riverfront park on four acres between the White Mill building and the King Memorial Bridge will also take place.

In addition, an easement over about 1.12 acres of land along the Dan River will allow for the extension of the Riverwalk Trail.

There are also plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature, as well as plans to restore the bridge that spans the river from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site.

“Even while under construction, this area of the community is already generating positive energy and excitement,” said Corrie T. Bobe, Danville’s director of economic development and tourism. “The development taking place at the very gateway of our River District shows residents and visitors that this is an area of progress and change for Southern Virginia.”

Just one of the three projects by itself would be transformational for the city, “but to have multiple ones happening at the same time, it’s a once-in-a-generation type of transformation,” said Lee Vogler, a member of Danville City Council.

“It will truly transform Danville into a riverfront destination city,” he said of the projects.

Other than the Danville Family YMCA built facing the Dan River about a decade ago, the Riverfront Park and Dan River Falls will be the first projects in about a century to make the river a focal point, Vogler said.

“Now you see projects utilize the river and create a whole new atmosphere down there,” he said.

As for the green space following the demolition of Lou’s, officials plan to market the property to developers. The site will likely end up with a mix of residential and commercial use, Larking said.

The three properties — including the former Lou’s location, the former White Mill and the upcoming Riverfront Park — will have a combination of $100 million in public and private investment, Larking said.

Ideally, the former Lou’s site could include a nice restaurant with rooftop dining where customers can overlook the Dan River, the Riverfront Park, Dan River Falls and the whitewater rafting facility, he said.

City officials want downtown, including the corridor between Union Street and the King Memorial Bridge, to be more walkable. That area includes the former White Mill, the upcoming Riverfront Park, Main Street Plaza and the former Lou’s location.

Attracting people to downtown is essential for a city, Larking said.

“The more you have in a downtown ... it helps support the businesses that are located in that area,” he said. “It creates a sense of place and pride for the entire community. The downtown is the heart of the city. It’s the living room, it’s the welcome mat.”

When people visit a city, they often go downtown to see what’s happening, gauge its attractiveness — are there businesses open, are there people walking around, Larking said.

“It’s a mixture of business activity and playful activity,” he said.

Visitors to the future downtown can expect more pedestrian activity and, as more businesses open up along Craghead and Main streets, slower, calmer traffic, Larking said.

“We’ve seen, as storefronts have opened up around Craghead Street and Main Street, there are more cars parking at the side of the street, that naturally causes cars to slow down,” he said. “Naturally, this is going to cause some traffic calming.”

Over the next 18 months, major projects like the Riverfront Park and Dan River Falls will be completed “and serve as a calling card to invite individuals to explore the many assets our region has to offer,” Bobe said.

“The activation of our riverfront will instill a sense of community pride within residents and provide exciting opportunities for generations to enjoy,” Bobe said.