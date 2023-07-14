A public hearing originally scheduled Tuesday night on one of the most ambitious visions for a planned community in recent memory has been put off for another month to allow a little “breathing room” as developers work with worried neighboring residents.

In a notice to the public alerted Wednesday by the county, Southside Investing LLC — the group seeking to rezone land in the Tunstall area — requested the delay until the Aug. 15 meeting of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

In May, Southside Investing announced it had filed paperwork for a rezoning application for “a transformative master planned community on 614 acres in the southwestern region,” according to a news release.

This mixed-use community would sit on land east of Martin Drive within the Tunstall district of the county. The group said it’s “ideally situated” about 9 miles from the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, a site Dan River Region leaders hope to lure a major industry after some recent near misses.

Specifically, the group wants to launch the project under the county’s Residential Planned Unit Development District. The news release said it would allow for “a compact, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use development with a variety of housing types” in addition to other commercial uses.

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission — by unanimous vote — recommended approval of the rezoning June 6, sending the issue to the board of supervisors for the final determination.

“It’s totally in the spirit of working with the citizens in that area,” Vic Ingram, a supervisor representing the Tunstall district, told the Register & Bee on Wednesday when asked about the delay. “With any kind of change, there has to be some level of comprise.”

Ingram said the investors — two are local — are “trying to work with everyone to make this an acceptable proposition.”

To gather input, the Southside Investing hosted community information events. At a previous meeting, neighbors worried the project would bring higher taxes and traffic issues.

Ryan Gusler, who owns property that borders the area where the development would be built, expressed concern over noise and light coming from the project in the first community meeting.

“We have donkeys, we have horses, we have goats,” Gusler said to Tom Gallagher, principal with Southside Investing, which is proposing the development. “Noise and light through the woods is going to disturb them and then my animals are going to disturb the neighbors back.”

While the issue hasn’t officially appeared the board of supervisors, at a meeting last month, residents voiced displeasure at the 600-plus acre development. Many cited a disruption of the “quiet way of life” they currently enjoy.

The two largest worries are traffic and setbacks. While expensive, the investors are having a traffic study conducted that will be submitted to the state.

As far as setbacks — buffer zones for nearby properties — Ingram said Southside Investing also is working to address those issues.

Ingram has been an advocate since the endeavor went public. He told the Register & Bee on Wednesday that he met with the investors late last year and learned of the plans.

“Realizing that their is an absolute need for housing I was excited about this possibility,” he said, especially after being on the market for more than 25 years.

The housing shortage was a topic of a summit last year at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. In fact, a recent study suggested that Danville alone is in need of about 1,000 new housing options to meet a demand of nearly 4,000 jobs expected to come to the area.

In addition to the megasite, a $650 million casino resort is under construction in the Schoolfield area of Danville, a project city leaders have said will transform the region.

While no total housing units are mentioned, the group is looking for a mix of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. They also want to build facilities for seniors, including a dependent and assisted-living campus.

The planned community also would have a hotel, a day care facility and community center. As far as retail, a shopping center “anchored with a neighborhood grocery store,” would round out the offerings, investors said.

“This housing development is not unlike any other except it is rather massive and very ambitious,” Ingram said Wednesday.

The project is closely aligned with the future of the megasite.

“Housing must be in place before that happens,” he said. “Can you imagine a corporation coming here with a multitude of individuals and no place for them to live?”

Ingram acknowledged that all projects come with some kind of concern, but said some comments about the planned community have been “exaggerated and without merit.”

“People often reject change for fear that their lives will be disrupted combined with the unknown,” Ingram said. “This is a 10-year build out so I think in time the fear of some will be subside.”