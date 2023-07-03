The Danville Register & Bee honored first-place winners of the recent Readers’ Choice awards Thursday evening at a venue of particular historic significance for the newspaper.

A crowd of about 50 people ventured to the rooftop of The Bee Hotel in Danville, a building that once housed and printed the newspaper before shifting offices to Monument Street in 1980.

The Bee Hotel was named as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for being one of the top 10% of hotels across the globe. The award comes from “excellent reviews” from travelers around the world over the last year.

Its rooftop space is available for special gatherings. It was only fitting that the inaugural Register & Bee Readers’ Choice event was held there.

“The Bee Hotel seemed to be the perfect venue for this event because it’s where the newspaper started,” Register & Bee General Manager Wendi Craig said.

“I think for the first Readers’ Choice event it was a complete success,” Craig said. “It’s a great way to celebrate the businesses in the community in their success.”

Even though the social was a first for the newspaper, the Readers’ Choice is an annual tradition.

This year, the newspaper reached out to the community in February to nominate businesses and individuals in certain categories in the first phase of the competition that lasted about three weeks.

Then the top five moved into the voting phase where the community again picked the winners.

“That’s how you all came to be, you are the best of the best,” Craig told attendees Thursday night.

Capturing the most awards was Rippe’s, a Danville retail institution for 116 years.

Sam Rippe, said general manager and buyer for Rippe’s Apparel Furs Shoes Lifestyle store on Main Street, said he enjoyed Thursday evening’s ceremony.

“Oh, it’s wonderful,” he said, noting that he loved the venue and it was a nice presentation.

“We were so honored to be voted No. 1 in five categories,” he said.

Rippe said he’s seen an uptick in business with the new development in Danville. He’s has people come in the store from Durham, North Carolina, or Northern Virginia and say they’ve heard about “all of this stuff going on and decided to come to explore” Danville for a weekend trip.

“Readers’ Choice is important to businesses and the community because not only does it bring the community together through competitive spirit but it also increases exposure and awareness of the local businesses that otherwise may not have been known about,” Craig said.

Karen Johnson, of Karen’s Hallmark at Danville Mall, won the Readers’ Choice award for best gift shop.

“I think it’s very nice,” Johnson said of the social gathering, also noting that she’s “very grateful to the community.”

Johnson said she really enjoyed sitting on the rooftop of The Bee listening to the winners.

“I’m very happy for everyone,” Johnson said.

Craig plans to continue these events each year.