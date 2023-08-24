Despite predictions of a national recession, it still hasn’t happened, said the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond during a speech Tuesday morning.

“This has been called the most predicted recession in memory,” Tom Barkin told nearly 100 local business and community leaders at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Even though the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 525 basis points over the last 17 months to fight inflation, a recession hasn’t occurred, he said. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1%.

Barkin spoke during the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce’s Business at Breakfast at the Institute.

The nation’s GDP, or gross domestic product, “remains solid,” growing 2.4% in the second quarter this year, he said. The GDP is a measure of the total market value of goods and services produced in a country.

Barkin credited consumers for the strong GDP.

“Higher-income consumers are still spending, and higher wages are supporting consumption, too,” he said.

In addition, the labor market has remained resilient, with the unemployment rate at a historically low 3.6%, Barkin said.

About 1.8 million jobs and 2 million people have been added to the labor force this year, he said.

The nation has so far avoided a recession because “the pandemic is still with us” — not the public health crisis, “but the economic dislocation it unleashed,” Barkin said.

“Businesses experienced severe shortages over the last few years,” he said. “So, they tell me they are holding on to workers and investing in safety stock.”

Businesses are still seeing healthy demand from customers and working through order backlogs, he said.

Also, manufacturing and construction are getting a boost from upcoming government investments in infrastructure, Barkin added.

At the same time, he said, consumers continue to spend. That spending has been funded by excess savings accumulated during the pandemic, higher equity and housing wealth and a strong jobs market, Barkin said.

A drop in gas prices has also freed up spending capacity, he said, giving examples of where consumers are aiming their dollars.

“In June, the Transportation Security Administration hit a new daily record for number of passengers screened,” Barkin said. “’Barbie’ grossed $162 million in its first weekend. Taylor Swift is on a billion-dollar tour. Consumer spending is 68% of the economy and, while weaker, is still far from weak, as was shown in the most recent strong retail sales report.”

Of course, the United States will eventually experience the recession everyone has been forecasting, given the inevitability of business cycles, he said.

“No one banished the business cycle, so those who keep predicting a recession will eventually be right,” Barkin said.

As for inflation, it remains too high, he said.

“If there is one thing we have relearned over the past two years, it is that inflation is painful, and everyone hates it,” Barkin said. “They hate the uncertainty. They hate that it feels unfair.”

Efforts to address inflation have pushed several industries into “mini-recessions, already,” he said.

“Interest-sensitive sectors like housing and manufacturing have slowed,” Barkin said. “Commercial real estate is challenged. Banks have experienced turmoil. And those with lower incomes are trading down and slowing spending as their savings are drawn down.”

Barkin predicted a further slowing down of spending, with pandemic-era fiscal support programs coming to an end. The impact of interest rate increases work with a lag — “many models estimate their impact should start to really hit around now,” he said.

“In addition, as banks preserve liquidity and protect earnings by stepping back from marginal lending, credit conditions have tightened, reducing consumer and business spending capacity,” Barkin said.

But if a recession occurs this time, it will be less severe, he said.

Barkin gave three reasons why a recession would have less of an impact.

It could cause less dislocation in the labor market.

“When you think of a slowdown, you naturally think of 2008 when manufacturing workers were sidelined across the Rust Belt and those last into the workforce bore a disproportionate burden,” Barkin explained. “But those are the workers I hear are most in demand today, as manufacturing plants, hotels, construction sites and restaurants remain short of workers.”

Also, recent layoff announcements by large companies have targeted administrative positions, not front-line workers, he added.

“These professionals may have a lower propensity to file for unemployment, be unemployed for shorter periods and often can leverage backup savings to bridge their consumption,” Barkin said.

A spending slowdown could be mitigated by latent demand.

“Housing and cars became expensive and hard to find,” he said. “But should supply open up in a weakening economy, I suspect we could find a number of buyers who have deferred purchases over the last few years and are ready to spend.”

The prolonged recession preamble we’ve seen could reduce the cost.

Businesses have been planning for a recession by slowing hiring, streamlining costs, managed inventory and deferred investment, Barkin said.

Also, banks have cut back on marginal loans and consumers have tightened their belts, he added.

“So, if a recession does come, the economy should find itself less vulnerable,” Barkin said. “And if it doesn’t come, today’s conservatism can fuel tomorrow’s revival. You might even argue that the recent strength in the economy is being supported in part by businesses, consumers and governments that have outperformed their recessionary forecasts. These windfalls may be lifting consumer sentiment too.”

However, he expressed hope that inflation could stabilize and the economy would dodge additional trauma.

“There has been a lot of talk over the last few weeks about the potential for what is often called a ‘soft landing,’” he said. “Certainly, last month’s inflation read was a good one and I hope it is a sign.”