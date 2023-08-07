The River District Association invites the community to tune in to the True North Speaker Series beginning Aug. 16.
The series aims to facilitate candid conservations with 10 strong, innovative women in the Dan River Region who have made an economic impact.
The North Main Street Business District’s Facebook page will broadcast the series live at noon on the third Wednesday of the month.
It will feature “the inspiring life stories of 10 women in” the community.
They are trailblazers and community leaders best equipped to speak to the specific challenges and triumphs to being a Black woman in today’s world.
“It gives me great honor to be able to sit down and talk with this group of amazing women,” Lashawn Farmer, programs and services director of design and expansion, said. “This region has made such strides over the last decade, and it is an amazing opportunity to talk to some of the people behind the work. We often see the progress but don’t know who is making the footprints. This speaker series is shining the light on the work that has been done and gives vision on what is next.”
Participants include:
August: Everlena Ross, former executive director of Pittsylvania County Community Action;
September: Kittera Mayo, board chair of The Health Collaborative;
October: Shelby Irving, Danville Fire Department
November: Crystal Cobbs, CEO, Cobbs Consulting
December: Patrina Carter, Tri-County Community Action
January: Shakeva Frazier, Kick-it with Jesus
February: Keisha Averett, Danville School Board member
March: Karice Luck-Brimmer, Our History Matters
April: Lakesha Reed, CEO, Medical Solutions Academy
May: Latasha Austin, realtor