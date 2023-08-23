Matthew Lohr, Virginia's secretary of agriculture and forestry, will provide the opening keynote address for the Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit East next month.

The second annual event will be hosted Sept. 19-20 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

The event will bring two days of education and networking. The goal of the summit is to bring business and academic members together.

It is co-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con, the largest vertical farming/controlled environment agriculture gathering, and the CEA Innovation Center, which is a partnership between the Institute and Virginia Tech’s School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center, according to a news release.

“At the CEA Innovation Center, our mission revolves around moving the CEA industry forward through research, educational programming and industry support,” Dr. Scott Lowman, co-director of the CEA Innovation Center and vice president of applied research at the Institute, said. “We are especially excited to have Secretary Lohr lead our keynote and highlight the pivotal role that public-private partnerships play in driving the growth of this sector."

Lohr, who was raised on a farm in Shenandoah Valley, will talk about the state's leadership role in controlled environment agriculture along with its investment in research and development, workforce training and infrastructure to support a growing industry.

In early 2022, Lohr was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve as secretary, according to the Institute. In the role, he serves in the governor's cabinet and oversees three state agencies — the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Racing Commission.

For information on exhibiting or attending, visit www.ceasummit.com.