Two high-speed racing series and a sold-out rock concert at Virginia International Raceway will bring tens of thousands of visitors to Southside Virginia over the next month.

Even though the road racing resort is located in Halifax County — tucked away in a rural area known as Alton — the Danville area is the benefactor when it comes to tourism economic impact.

It all starts this weekend — Friday through Sunday — with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, a series based in the United States and Canada and organized by the International Motor Sports Association.

It’s not unusual for drivers to top speeds of 190 mph whizzing around the 3.27-mile course.

“VIR is one of the most challenging road courses in the country, so it’s always fun to see these incredible drivers experiencing the elevation changes and sharp turns,” Connie Nyholm, owner of VIR, said in a statement. “This series features some of the best drivers and the most advanced cars around.”

Spectators often lodge in Danville for the high-profile VIR events, creating a spillover effect for local businesses and eateries.

VIR attracts an estimated 270,000 visitors to the raceway each year, bringing a local economic impact of more than $197 million to the region, the Register & Bee has previously reported.

“When our visitors are not enjoying the action at VIR they will want to spill out into our communities and take advantage of our unique shopping, dining and attractions,” Lisa Meriwether, Danville’s tourism manager, said in a statement. “Sharing this information with our area businesses will ensure they are well staffed, stocked and ready to provide great customer service to our guests during these high-profile events.”

Next up — Sept. 7-10 — is the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, returning to VIR for the second time this year. In fact, VIR appears to be a permanent home for the fan-driven series of concerts first launched in 2017. Earlier this year organizers announced a “multi-year agreement” for VIR to host the large-scale music event.

The festival had a one-time stint in Pittsylvania County that was riddled with problems.

In 2021, Pittsylvania County officials estimated about 33,000 people descended on Blue Ridge Amphitheater — where the festival was located — marking a record crowd for the Dan River Region.

Extreme traffic woes factored into organizers looking for another venue.

On Friday, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival announced this year’s event was sold out, marking a spot in the history books.

“Blue Ridge has always been an underdog story,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “It has been a path filled with countless hurdles and pushback due to many of the stereotypical norms it defies.”

Organizers said in a news release that those attending last year’s musical festival gave VIR a 91% approval rating.

More than 150 artists are scheduled to perform perform over the four-day festival, including overnight sensation Oliver Anthony.

Then in about a month — Sept. 22-Oct. 1 — the Sports Car Club of America Runoffs will speed to VIR. That event is billed as the “largest in amateur racing.”

More than 600 teams from across the nation will descend on the raceway for 10 days.

“We are fortunate to have one of the most sought-after racetracks right in our backyard,” LaTonya Hamilton, director of Halifax County Tourism, said in a release.

The three upcoming events are expected to be the highest attended ones of this year, she said.

In addition to sharing in tourism, the three localities also are teaming up to give the raceway a more stable supply of water, something that’s been about a decade in the making.

With Halifax County taking the lead, Danville and Pittsylvania County are helping with a water line extension project to VIR and an industrial park also on the grounds.

Last month, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors signed off on the agreement that won’t result in the county spending any money. However, revenue from selling water will cover maintenance expenses on the line down the road.

The project will extend a water main from the intersection of Ringgold Depot Road and Shawnee Road in the eastern part of the county along U.S. 58 and ultimately to VIR. The source of the water will originate in Danville.

Halifax so far has secured $5 million of the estimated nearly $9 million project. Halifax also will see money from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to cover the remaining gap.