Valor Healthcare, a provider of health care services to veterans, will host a grand opening of the new community based outpatient clinic in Danville.

The event is set for 1 p.m. Thursday at 325 Piedmont Drive.

The grand opening marks the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility located at Danville Mall. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees will have the opportunity to take limited guided tours of the clinic.

This new VA clinic is designed to enhance accessibility and convenience. The clinic will provide a wide range of health care services, including primary care, mental health services and specialized care for women veterans.

“We are proud to open the doors to our new CBOC in Danville,” said Jill Kostyk-Tedford at Valor Healthcare. “This facility reflects our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch health care to our veterans, and we are excited to showcase its exceptional feature to the local community.”

This grand opening event will offer an opportunity to engage with health care professionals and learn about comprehensive services available.