Sen. Mark Warner stopped by Danville on Thursday morning as part of a four-day swing through Southwest and Southside Virginia.

The United States has fallen far behind in semiconductor, or chip, manufacturing, and Virginia needs to catch to other states that are taking the initiative to attract those companies, Warner told about 75 to 80 community leaders and local officials during his visit at Cottontail Weddings & Events on Craghead Street.

“Southside Virginia should be the location for one of those chip facilities,” Warner said.

At one time, the United States made more than 45% of the world’s chips. But growth and investment in technology in Taiwan and China have reduced the nation’s stature in that industry.

“We went down to 9%,” Warner said.

The U.S. didn’t make a single advanced chip for any of its aircraft such as fighter jets or aircraft carriers, he said.

“All of those chips are being made in Taiwan,” Warner said.

The Democratic senior senator touted three major bills passed during President Joe Biden’s administration so far, including the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act that included $52 billion to manufacture chips on American soil.

About $11 billion is for research and about $40 billion is for manufacturing involving semiconductors.

“We need to be in the game,” he said, adding that Virginia is behind states including Texas, Michigan, Indiana and New York.

Warner believes the move will increase economic and national security and help the U.S. compete against countries including China for future technology.

Almost everything with an “on” switch — from cars to phones to washing machines to ATMs to electric toothbrushes — contains a semiconductor, or chip.

He also promoted the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowers prescription drug and energy costs for Americans, helps them access health care and tackles climate change by offering clean-energy incentives for companies and individuals.

Also, the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure deal, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was passed to ensure every American has access to reliable high-speed internet, among several other goals.

Warner emphasized that no one should have to leave their hometown to find a good-quality job. However, everyone must be connected to high-speed internet to achieve that type of environment in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

“If we don’t get everybody in Danville and Pittsylvania County with high-speed affordable internet by the end of 2025, it’s a failure of execution,” Warner said. “It is not because we don’t have the money.”

Virginia has more money in the pipeline for infrastructure than any other state in the country, he said.

The benefits of the three pieces of legislation Warner promoted during his speech have yet to be realized in communities like Danville and Pittsylvania County. Less than 10 cents of every dollar of all three bills has been spent so far, he said.

“The actual effects of these bills has yet to hit the community,” Warner said. “The ramifications of each of these will be extraordinarily helpful.”

To help spur manufacturing of clean energy under the Inflation Reduction Act, the permitting process for projects needs to be streamlined, Warner said.

“We can’t have a regulatory process that says it will take three to five years to get a permit to do anything,” he said.

Federal, state and local officials ought to be thinking about how to speed up approval, he added.

“That’s going to be key in attracting capital,” Warner said.

He also touted nuclear energy, adding that it has only 1/100th of the footprint of solar.

“I really think it is time for this country to re-embrace nuclear power,” he said, adding that solar also needs to be part of the mix. He also referred to “pushback” on solar farms.

Virginia should also consider becoming involved in the production of electric school buses or their components, he said. There will be about 25,000 buses made in the country over the next five years, he said.

“There is no reason why they couldn’t be made in Virginia,” Warner said, adding that North Carolina and South Carolina are ahead of the commonwealth.

Calling himself a cheerleader for Danville, Warner also took time to praise Danville’s revitalization.

He referred to people who said years ago that all of the old buildings in the River District should be torn down.

“You guys said ‘no,’” Warner said, referring to renovations of old building into housing and new businesses including Cottontail. “This comeback city, this is not simply a slogan. This is a reality.”

He also called the business growth happening in the city “a model they [other communities] need to replicate.”

Warner also pointed to the importance of the commonwealth promoting and supporting growth not just in the northern part of the state, but across Southside and Southwest Virginia as well.

“Southside Virginia carried Virginia’s economy for 100 years, with tobacco, textiles and furniture,” Warner said. “You all have gone through some challenging times. You are back in a huge way.”

But if the region wants to attract projects, more needs to be done to address housing, he said.

“We need to have better incentives for homeownership,” he said.

Referring to the racial wealth gap in this country, Warner said the Black community has not historically had access to homeownership.

Subsidies for first-time homebuyers and tax credits for employers that provide a down payment on a home for an employee could help address housing, he said.

“It’s a way to actually meet your workforce needs,” Warner said.

On one last note, Warner encouraged residents not to give up on trying to vote for and make changes to the country’s system.

He said about 60% of Russians do not believe they can do anything to change their system or their circumstances.

“The biggest fear I have for our country is if that kind of mindset creeps into Americans,” he said. “Just don’t give up. You give up, that is the absolute path to authoritarianism. Keep the faith, the best days are ahead.”