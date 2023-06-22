Localities in other Southeastern states with manufacturers at mega sites saw industrial growth from suppliers as a result of those projects, but not much attraction of spinoff industries such as retail or restaurants, said the vice president of a consulting firm.

Also, some of those areas have grown substantially, while others haven’t, he said.

But the Dan River Region, with the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill, should fare better overall than those other places when it attracts a major industry to the site, said Greg Payne, vice president with Economic Leadership LLC, based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Danville and Pittsylvania County is different than the examples because this place is bigger and more has been done,” Payne told attendees during an event at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Wednesday morning. “It’s a little better equipped to accept more of the growth, but housing is a concern.”

Payne gave his presentation, “Growth Goes Where It’s Easiest: Impacts & Lessons Learned from Megasite Success,” at an event held by the Partnership for Regional Prosperity that also highlighted the results of Big Sort workshops that were held to evaluate trends in society, technology, economy, environment and politics.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce also hosted the event.

Payne presented case studies of four small communities in the southeast that have manufacturers at their mega sites.

They included Canton, Mississippi, which has had a Nissan plant since 2003; West Point, Georgia, where Kia has had a plant since 2009; Blue Springs, Mississippi, where a Toyota plant began operations in 2011; and Georgetown, Kentucky, where a Toyota plant has been located since 1988.

The case studies found that:

Manufacturing plants delivered the projected or promised investment and job levels;

There have been seasonal and economic cycle fluctuations in jobs, but no major layoffs or closings;

Also, strong job creation from suppliers within a radius from the auto plant.

Payne also discovered that population growth in those communities have been variable, with one area — Canton, Mississippi — losing population. There were also instances of the town or city failing to grow, but the surrounding county seeing growth, Payne said, pointing to the area around Canton.

While Blue Springs and West Point saw slight growth since the plants opened, Georgetown experienced a surge, with its population skyrocketing from 11,000 to 37,0000.

But communities that have prepared for growth can see better results from such projects, Payne said.

“If you’re ready for it, you’ve done your homework ... you can be in a better position to benefit,” he said.

Also, growth goes “where it was already going” where larger cities are nearby, he added.

“Workers will commute from shockingly long distances, at least in the early years,” according to Payne’s presentation.

Commuting workers create demand for unexpected land uses — such as RV parks, the studies found.

Even where communities are growing, the reasons why are not always clear, he said.

In addition, the expected boom of new housing, retail and office didn’t happen around those sites — at least not in the first several years after the plant opened, the report found.

Payne also found that despite incentive agreements with companies, local government revenues have seen moderate increases. Industrial development has not brought a large need for additional services, he said.

The auto companies have been good corporate citizens, he added, with Toyota helping to build a new school in Kentucky and establishing a school fund in Mississippi.

Establishing a connection with the employer is important for the local government, Payne found.

“Relationship-building, regular conversations with the key employer is seen as crucial for local governments,” Payne said.

Other findings:

Having an increased tax base doesn’t mean that governments will take advantage of it;

Also, some localities are keeping property tax rates low to please existing residents, he said.

Big Sort

Beth Doughty, manager of the Partnership for Regional Prosperity, presented findings from the Big Sort, which was separate from Payne’s report.

Participants in the Big Sort found the following trends to have the highest impact and highest certainty for the region:

Rising demand for new housing;

Rising pressures to address child care;

Improving water and sewer;

Increasing cyber security needs;

Rising broadband demand;

Rising telehealth for mental health;

Rising minimum wage;

Increasing tourism economy;

Increasingly sophisticated manufacturing.

Following the results, the partnership will focus on three areas where the region is weak in terms of readiness: child care, housing and infrastructure, said Beth Doughty, manager of the Partnership for Regional Prosperity.

“The next step is to convene community conversations and point a pathway toward solutions,” Doughty told the Danville Register & Bee.

The partnership was formed to by local elected bodies as “a civic think tank that will make Danville and Pittsylvania County models of future-forward thinking and action,” according to the group.