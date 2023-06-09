AeroFarms — an indoor vertical farming company with its largest facility in the world located in Ringgold — announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, a move that will shift even more focus and energy to the Dan River Region plant.

In a statement, the company cited "significant industry and capital market headwinds" with the vertical farming industry, but noted its "critical" Danville-area farm "continues to scale" according to plan.

Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said the company has been transparent with local officials every step of the way and emphasized the bankruptcy makes production a top priority, putting the Ringgold farm center stage.

“If anything it will increase the hiring ramp-up even faster," Rowe said in a phone interview with the Register & Bee late Thursday evening.

The local 138,670-square-foot facility has about 110-115 workers currently — already surpassing the original commitment of 92 — and plans to hire about 158 people total.

David Rosenberg, co-founder and chief executive officer, stepped down from his leadership role coinciding with the bankruptcy filing and will instead work as a special advisor to the board, the company explained. Chief Financial Officer Guy Blanchard will take over as president and CEO.

“We are fortunate to have existing investors who continue to believe in AeroFarms and are confident that we can hit our targeted profitable operations for our Danville farm,” Guy Blanchard, president and CFO of AeroFarms, wrote in a Thursday statement. “There is incredible consumer and customer interest for our market-leading microgreens, and we are excited to continue be able to build our business to meet that demand.”

The idea behind the indoor vertical farm involves a process that grows crops in stacks at a rate company officials report is 390 times more productive than field-grown plants. Doing so uses no soil, sunlight or chemicals.

In announcing the bankruptcy filing, the company said it entered an agreement with an already-established group of AeroFarms investors. Those investors will provided $10 million in debtor-in-possession financing. That, along with cash from ongoing operations, "is expected to provide AeroFarms with the necessary liquidity to support its operations during the bankruptcy process," the release stated.

Rowe explained the bankruptcy is a way for AeroFarms to restructure its debt while putting all of the "energy and resources" into production, again pointing to the Ringgold plant as its flagship.

As soon as the board of directors made the decision to chart the bankruptcy course, they reached out with a courtesy call explaining what it would mean for the region.

“They are in there absolutely rolling," Rowe, who happened to tour the facility earlier this week, said.

“Their product has absolutely taken off," he continued. “If anything, their demand is absolutely growing.”

In fact, they are going into a major contract with Whole Foods.

The Ringgold facility has 48 plant-growing towers four-and-half stories high, with the operation entailing the equivalent of a 1,000-acre farm, officials said during a tour last year. The goal is distribute primarily to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets with the ability to reach about 50 million people.

The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

The local project was announced in December 2019 and eventually expanded its original plans, something the company attributed to meeting an increased customer need. Groundbreaking on the facility was held in April 2021.

A ribbon-cutting event celebrated the opening last September.

Referencing the "headwinds," Rowe explained building the high-tech facility during COVID-19's supply chain woes and spike in building costs proved to be a challenge.

“It has been a very difficult process to get this up and running," he said.

Originally planning to spend $53 million, AeroFarms has “blown past economic development commitments,” Rowe noted, but didn't have an exact figure off hand of the total investment.

So far, that money has come from the company — no local incentives have flowed to AeroFarms.

“It shows how great of a company they are," he said. The incentives likely will kick in early next year with tax rebates after the final jobs are filled.

That doesn't mean there's money coming out of Pittsylvania County's general fund. Instead, they'll get a certain percentage of taxes they've already paid.

“We do not provide incentives upfront," Rowe emphasized. "We just don’t do it.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed wonder in March when he ventured into the state-of-the-art farm in Cane Creek Centre.

“The emotion when you walk into that facility is one that feels like you’re in a science fiction movie and you can’t believe what’s going on,” Youngkin told community leaders, state and local officials and AeroFarm employees during remarks after a tour.

He also congratulated AeroFarms representatives and employees who have careers at the company, which “is so exciting to see.”

“It’s a company to be proud of, it’s a product to be proud of, it’s a state to be proud of for sure, but it is really exciting to have that sense of awe when you walk into a facility like that,” he said.