A medical marijuana dispensary is opening on West Main Street in the Schoolfield area of Danville.

Local officials and representatives from Dharma Pharmaceuticals held a ribbon-cutting for the business at 816 W. Main St. on Wednesday afternoon.

Jack Page, Dharma’s market leader for Virginia, said the RISE dispensary should be open within the next two weeks.

It is the only medical marijuana dispensary in Danville and the sixth RISE store in the state.

During an interview at the event, Page told the Danville Register & Bee that there has been quite a bit of demand for such a facility in Danville.

“We have seen, since we opened in Bristol in 2020, Danville’s always been a spot that a lot of patients have been coming to see us, so we want to make sure we came here to serve the patients of this area,” Page said. “We expect a very large patient base here.”

Once the dispensary opens, its hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Page said.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals is owned by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, which bought the company in 2021.

The state’s first dispensary opened under Dharma in Bristol in October 2020. The first RISE came to Virginia in July 2021.

With Danville’s location, there will be six RISE dispensaries in Virginia. That is the maximum number of RISE dispensaries allowed by the state board of pharmacy, Page said.

Other RISE stores are in Abingdon, Bristol, Christiansburg, Lynchburg and Salem.

There are five health service areas in Virginia, with a medical marijuana processor for each area. Each processor can open up to six dispensaries, Page said.

RISE stores are permitted in Health Service Area III, spanning the area from central Virginia to the southwest part of the state at the Tennessee border.

Medical marijuana became legal in Virginia in July 2020 and is used to treat pain, nausea and other symptoms. It is used by patients with Alzheimer’s disease, HIV/AIDS, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy and seizures, glaucoma and other conditions.

Cannabis products in RISE stores include vapes, tinctures, edibles, muscle rubs, lozenges and botanical flowers.

In order to obtain medical marijuana from a RISE location, a patient must be at least a part-time Virginia resident and present a written certification for use of medical cannabis from a registered practitioner.

RISE locations do not offer marijuana for recreational use.

Whereas most states that allow medical marijuana have a list of qualifying conditions for use, Virginia does not, Page said.

“Anything that a medical provider thinks will benefit from cannabis can be certified, such as insomnia, post-traumatic stress disorder, inflammation, chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease,” Page said.