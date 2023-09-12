A $250,000 grant will boost an internship project across Southern Virginia.

The Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership Innovative Internship includes K-12 schools, higher education, economic development organizations and employers, according to a news release.

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research will lead the project aimed to grow opportunities for students and employers to connect through work-based learning.

“Working with excellent partners, IALR has a proven track record in developing and growing work-based learning programs and activities that make a tangible impact on the regional economy," Julie Brown, vice president of advanced learning, said in the release.

The hope is the program will prepare both students and employers for upcoming opportunities.

The grant comes from the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia.

The institute is the ninth and final regional collaborative grant recipient. It's all part of a larger effort in the state to expand work-based learning opportunities.

“The grant was awarded to the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to help coordinate efforts with other partners and employers to expand quality paid and credit-bearing student internships and work-based learning opportunities in Southern Virginia," Alisha Bazemore, assistant director of innovative work-based learning initiatives with the State Council for Higher Education.

She also called it a milestone now that all nine regions are represented.

Using surveys and meetings, the institute and partners will look at how work-based learning opportunities can grow in the region.