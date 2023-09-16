Danville Community College announced this week that Carl B. Smalls has been hired at the new vice president of finance and administration.

His first day was Monday.

He has worked as an associate professor of business administration and coordinator of inclusion for impact at Guilford Technical Community College since 2014.

Previous roles include president, CEO and founding partner of Morgan Smalls Sports Consultants, LLC, and director of the Small Business Center and Incubator at Piedmont Community College.

Smalls is from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.