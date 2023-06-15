Farm Credit of the Virginias, a cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced that Lauren Ragsdale assumed the role of loan officer at the South Boston branch.

Ragsdale is a Pittsylvania County native and resides in Java. She graduated with her associate degree from Danville Community College.

Ragsdale is involved with agriculture through her husband’s operation, where they raise tobacco, beef cattle and a variety of crops. She is a member of the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, the worship committee at her church and the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to joining Farm Credit, Ragsdale gained five years of experience in the financial services industry at a local lending institution.

Regarding her new position at Farm Credit of the Virginias, Ragsdale shared, “I am excited to build new relationships and serve existing borrowers. I love the wide variety of services Farm Credit offers, from helping customers build the rural home of their dreams to assisting farmers invest in their operations.”

“We are thrilled to have Lauren join our team as a loan officer in South Boston. Her energy, drive and passion for this community will be great assets in this new role,” Joey Cornwell, regional sales and lending manager, said. “We are excited to see how she continues to grow and serve our members in South Boston.”

Outside of work, Ragsdale enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors.