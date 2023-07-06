Grizzly’s Hatchet House and River City Escapes, which provided ax-throwing and escape-room entertainment for patrons downtown, have closed its doors.

Kevin Moore, co-manager of the conjoined businesses, said the owner closed the two establishments June 22.

“In no way shape or form or fashion was this what [his wife Tesa Moore] and I wanted, at the end of the day,” Moore said via Facebook Messenger.

Owner Christie Wall, who opened the two businesses to great fanfare roughly four years ago at 680 Lynn St. in the River District just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, pointed to the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions, inflation and debt that led to the closure.

“Having our knees knocked out within nine months was devastating,” Wall said via text Friday. “As an entertainment business, we were forced to shut down for four months, using up all available PPP funds, for both rounds.”

Wall was referring to the federal Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loans that helped businesses keep their workers employed during the pandemic.

Once she was allowed to reopen her businesses, they were capped between 30% and 50% customer capacity for another nine months. There were also alcohol curfew restrictions during the businesses’ busiest times, she added.

“As a seasonal business, we are naturally slow during the summer, and we’re not allowed full capacity until after our busy months,” Wall said.

In the fall of 2021, Wall’s businesses were recovering. And then the omicron COVID-19 variant hit.

“We were once again crippled by fear of public spaces,” she said. “Tie that with sick employees and winter storms on weekends, and it has been a perfect storm.”

COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster loans and city grant support helped keep the businesses open for two years, but then inflation hit.

“Inflation increased all our expenses and we did our best not to transfer much of that to our guests,” Wall said. “Unfortunately, debt and supplementing the business with all I had was not sustainable. This has been the most difficult thing I have ever been through.”

Grizzly’s and River City Escapes received $20,000 and $15,000 in start-up money, respectively, under the River District Association’s then-named Dream Launch Pitch Award.

“Being an entrepreneur is extremely difficult and it [the closing] shows this is another example of how important supporting a local business is,” said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association.

It is not unusual for businesses to close, Schwartz added.

In addition, Grizzly’s was named as a Virginia Main Street outstanding business by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development in 2020.

Wall’s businesses will not have to repay the start-up money from the association because they had fulfilled their agreement to operate for three years.

“We couldn’t have ever opened without them,” Wall said.

She expressed appreciation for all the help from the city and Schwartz’s group, as well as other small businesses in the area, for their support.

“I specifically want to thank Nana Karen’s, 2 Witches, Me’s Burgers & Brews and Ballad Brewing,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Kevin and Tesa, who managed the businesses with Kevin, were hoping to transfer the two establishments to themselves.

The couple was “actively working on getting the business transferred fully over to ourselves since Christie only had presence in the start-up phase and eventually, shortly after start-up, right after the quarantine, moved to Charleston, South Carolina.”

Wall said she moved to Charleston to be close to her daughter and sister, who live there.

“COVID taught me how important family is and the mental health benefit of being close to them is what drove my decision,” Wall said.

She also thanked Kevin and Tesa for running the two businesses, “as they were why we lasted as long as we did.”

“They treated them as their own and also gave everything they had and I am forever grateful,” Wall said.

Kevin said he disagreed with Wall’s decision to close the businesses and that Tesa was almost finished with completing and sending information needed for Grizzly’s to get a loan or grant that “would have easily removed a majority of the company’s debt and put money in the bank for times that we would need assistance.”

But they were “cut off” and had “the rug pulled out from under us,” he said, adding that he and his wife hope to open an axe-throwing venue of their own in the future.

“We have looked at spaces still within the River district that seem quite promising and fit the wants and needs that we would be interested in,” he said. “But we aren’t going to limit our range to that area. The new venue isn’t fully determined yet but it will have axe throwing and will fall under the entertainment umbrella.”

Wall pointed to her businesses’ dire financial situation as the reason for not turning them over to the Moores.

“The only reason I couldn’t transfer the businesses to them was the debt was too great and a loan for struggling businesses is next to impossible,” Wall said.