The law firm of Daniel, Medley & Kirby, P.C. announces that Panagiotis “Pete” C. Kostopanagiotis is the firm’s newest partner.

Kostopanagiotis joined the firm as an associate in April 2019.

“I am honored to be presented with the opportunity to continue to serve Danville, Martinsville, and the surrounding areas as a member of this exceptional firm,” said Kostopanagiotis.

The law firm has seven attorneys at its offices in Danville and Martinsville.

Kostopanagiotis’ practice includes general civil litigation, landlord-tenant law, real estate, business law, debt collection, estate planning and estate administration. He will continue to work with clients in both of the firm’s offices.

“We are so fortunate to have Pete decide to stay in Danville and to join our firm,” James A. L. Daniel, a partner with the firm, said. “We know he will be a tremendous addition to the community and to our group for years to come.”

A native of Danville, and the son of former local restaurateurs, Gus and Joanne Kostopanagiotis, Kostopanagiotis attended George Washington High School where he played soccer, was involved in the school’s yearbook and held officer positions in the Key Club and Civics Club. From there, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia and continued his community involvement by becoming a member of Circle K and regularly volunteering at the Madison House in Charlottesville.

He obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he was a member of Phi Alpha Delta and was involved in one of the school’s business law journals, prior to returning home to Danville to begin practicing law.

“It is rewarding for us to have a young professional as a new partner with our firm who has returned home, a place where he grew up, and where he is now poised to continue his career in the practice of law and to make a difference in our communities,” said Martha W. Medley, a partner with the firm.

Since returning to Danville, Kostopanagiotis has served on the board, and is a member, of the Kiwanis Club. He also completed the Leadership Southside program through the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, is a member of St. Peter’s Greek Orthodox Church and he has recently started working with the advisory board of the Danville Life Saving Crew.

“We have a long history of serving our clients in Southside Virginia,” William L. Kirby, III, a partner in the firm, said. “In planning our future personnel needs, we take very seriously the need to hire and promote top caliber lawyers who will continue our legacy of service to our present and future clients. In Pete Kostopanagiotis we have a gem, a young man whose knowledge of the law is profound, and who has just the right measure of common sense and appreciation for our clients’ needs.”

Kostopanagiotis resides in Danville, and is engaged to Rebecca Richardson, also of Danville.