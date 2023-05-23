BONITA SPRINGS, Fl. — Innovative Food Holdings, Inc., a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional and home chefs, has announced the hiring of Brady Smallwood as chief operating officer.

As COO, Smallwood will develop, integrate and oversee companywide strategies that will maximize efficiencies and drive growth across all business categories, according to a company news release.

Smallwood is the son of Danville resident Susan Elzey and the late Dennis E. Smallwood.

“We are excited to welcome Brady to IVFH. His extensive experience developing and implementing profitable retail strategies at complex, multi-billion-dollar companies, including Kroger and Walmart, is complemented by his smaller company, eCommerce experience in the direct-to-consumer space. We believe Brady’s skillset will help drive and execute our strategic objectives and deliver value to our shareholders,” stated Bill Bennett, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings. “As Brady and I have worked together in several capacities over the last decade, we have repeatedly focused on providing organizations with strategic structure and strong execution. I’m thrilled to welcome Brady to IVFH as we pursue incredible opportunities that lie ahead of the company.”

Smallwood was most recently senior director of eCommerce at The Kroger Co. In this role, he was responsible for the strategy, planning and operations of Kroger’s $10-plus billion eCommerce business. He also led the recent launch and implementation of Kroger’s rapid grocery delivery business. He joined Kroger from Walmart where he last served as director of merchandise dperations, leading multiple digital transformation initiatives.

Smallwood’s previous experience spans leading consumer, retail and financial organizations, including Younique Products, American Capital and Freddie Mac.

Smallwood, a Pittsylvania County native, graduated as an honor graduate from Tunstall High School in Dry Fork in 2002. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Sapporo Japan Mission from 2003 to 2005.

He graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in finance. He graduated with a master’s degree of business management from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he was an honors graduate and marketing scholarship recipient.

Smallwood, and his wife, Karissa, and their five children live in Bentonville, Arkansas.