PRA Group, a debt collection agency which began operations in Airside Park in 2020, will close its facility in October.

The move will affect 123 employees at the facility, Gina Hughes, vice president of human resources employee services and compliance with the Norfolk-based company, wrote in a notice to Mayor Alonzo Jones on Tuesday.

"All affected employees have been notified of their separation dates and that this action will be permanent," Hughes wrote.

The facility will close Oct. 20. The company informed its employees of the upcoming closure Tuesday, said company spokesperson Elizabeth Kersey. PRA will consolidate its collection activities among its remaining locations, according to a company statement provided to the Danville Register & Bee.

"We are grateful for the contributions the entire Danville team has made to our business over the past three years, and we recognize the impact this will have on them and their families," the company stated. "We are supporting our colleagues in various ways during this transition, including considering team members for open positions in other locations."

"You never like to hear news like this," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. "Thankfully, the overall economy in our community is fairly well and there's time between now and October for people who work in that facility to find other opportunities in the community."

PRA Group is located at 119 Cane Creek Blvd. The building previously housed Telvista, which ceased operations in 2018, before PRA bought the structure from the Danville Industrial Development Authority for about $6 million.

"We will be working with the company on their plans to see what we could do to find another use for the building," Larking said. "We still need to find out what their plans are for the space."

The city would be happy to help find a buyer for the property, he said.

"It's a building that I'm sure there would be a lot of interest from companies to locate there," Larking said.

It was in December 2018 when then-Gov. Ralph Northam announced the company would bring 500 jobs during the presentation at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

The company planned to make a capital investment of $15.1 million to establish a new call center in Danville. That included purchase of the building.

The firm planned to have 375 workers by the end of its first year, 425 by the end of the second, and as many as 500 by the end of its third year.

Its announcement was referred to as an early Christmas present by officials at the time.

It was one of about 10 economic development announcements in the Dan River Region in 2018.

The agency initially agreed to maintain 500 employees through March 31, 2025. But in August 2019, the company announced it would invest $11 million — instead of $15 million — and bring 300 jobs.

"Our projections have changed due to a number of factors impacting our operations, including a heavier reliance on digital communications with our customers, a change in the nature of the types of accounts we have bought in the past year, as well as a strategic shift in our view on the optimal size for our call center operations,” Kersey told the Register & Bee in August 2019.

As a result of the reduced job creation, the state and local incentives for PRA were decreased accordingly. City and state agencies initially had offered about $5.7 million in loans and grants for the project. The value of the incentives package was slimmed down to about $4 million.

The firm initially qualified for a $900,000 local technology enhancement grant, based on anticipated future tax revenues from PRA.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the city of Danville, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to secure the project for Virginia.

Northam had approved a $1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Danville with the project.

The tobacco commission approved a $1.66 million Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant as well as a $1.66 million loan for the project.

Larking told the Register & Bee on Wednesday that the company did not meet its performance objectives and have not received any of the incentive money.

"Nothing has been spent," Larking said.