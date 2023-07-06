American National Bank and Trust Co. recently announced the promotion of Stetson Franklin, a commercial relationship manager, to vice president.

Stetson, a native of Danville, has more than eight years of experience in banking and commercial lending. He started his banking career with American National Bank as a relationship banker prior to transitioning to commercial credit and lending. He has been with American National Bank since 2015.

“It’s exciting to see Stetson continue to grow with American National,” said Ted Laws, market president in Danville. “He is very active in the community and we’re glad to see someone who is local to the area grow with us.”

After obtaining an undergraduate degree in business administration from Averett University in 2017, Stetson completed the VBA Management Development Program in 2018 and graduated from the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management in 2021. Franklin also serves as a board member for the Kiwanis Club of Danville Foundation, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Heart Walk and he is a deacon of West Main Baptist Church.