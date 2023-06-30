Last year, Dan River Region residents weren't able to celebrate independence from high gas prices, but the record-breaking costs didn't do much to steer people away from traveling for the Fourth of July.

Now that prices have somewhat retreated, auto club AAA is forecasting a new travel record for Virginia with 1.3 million people expected to venture to the highways starting Friday.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Danville is about $3.10 this week, according to AAA. That's more than $1 cheaper than last year at this time. In neighboring Pittsylvania County, it costs a little more to fuel up at about $3.23 per gallon.

The national average topped $5 a gallon around this time in 2022, but local figures didn't quite meet that mark. In mid-June 2022, Danville peaked at about $4.79.

Over the last week, prices have fallen in Virginia while the national average has stayed steady, according to GasBuddy, a technology company geared toward consumers and fuel.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, wrote in a statement. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer."

Across the nation, the auto club believes that 50.7 million Americans will travel for the holiday. If that comes to pass, it would shatter records.

About 43.2 million are expected to drive to a destination for the Independence Day holiday, according to AAA.

Friday was expected to be the busiest day on the road, with people heading out for an extra long weekend.

“Much of COVID's revenge travel is behind us, and thus far this summer, demand for gasoline has been softer than last year, helping to ease the pressure on gas prices," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said in a statement this week.

It's possible, according to De Haan, for gas prices to continue to slip, especially closer to Labor Day.

However, a tropical system could throw that theory out of the window if there are refinery shutdowns.

"But for now, it’s still not a bad time to get outside and hit the road this summer with far lower prices in every state compared to last year," De Haan said.

About 4% more people are expected to take an excursion this year compared to the pre-pandemic times in 2019, the current record for travel, according to AAA.