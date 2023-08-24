Health data for the city of Danville spanning 35 metrics is now available through a national dashboard.

This adds another tool in a collaborative approach to better the wellbeing of residents in the Dan River Region.

According to findings released earlier this year by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Danville ranks 128 out of 133 Virginia localities for the worse health outcomes.

The city was one of 67 across the nation to included in the City Health Dashboard this year.

When navigating to the dashboard, a user is presented a list of metrics in five categories: health outcomes, social and economic factors, health behavior, physical environment and clinical care.

When clicking on obesity, for example, data is presented showing about 40% of city residents are obese, compared to about 31% of other cities included in the dashboard.

The data, which will be used in education circles around the globe, is gleaned from federal and state collections.

“The City Health Dashboard is an excellent tool that will continue to support and advance our collaborative work,” Maggie Richardson, regional coordinator for the Health Collaborative, said in a statement. “Access to local data is so important for validating people’s lived experiences and developing effective strategies that directly address health inequities.“

The Health Collaborative isn’t an organization in itself.

“We’re not the ones developing and operating programs, but we can bring people together to implement the type of strategies that individual organizations can’t do on their own,” she recently explained to the Register & Bee.

It will help the local REACH Partnership to monitor specific areas that are troubling. REACH, which stands for Regional Engagement to Advance Community Health, is managed by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

With funding through a $6.3 million grant from the Danville Regional Foundation, the group targets at-risk populations.

Partners include the Virginia Cooperative Extension, Piedmont Access to Community Health Services, Gateway Health, Sovah Health Danville, Compassion Healthcare, the Danville Life Saving Crew, Caswell County (North Carolina) EMS, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services and Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, a news release reported.

Richardson recently explained the community health worker project — a predecessor of sorts to REACH — came about by mapping out “super users” of the local emergency room.

The idea was to connect people with other resources, like a primary care doctor, to take care of chronic conditions before they get out of control.

“It’s important for the future of our community and the people living here to have an opportunity to have a healthy lifestyle,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said. “This dashboard will enable us to track progress over time and to target resources to the areas that need it the most.”

But it goes beyond just physical health. The Reach Partnership also deploys non-clinical workers to address what’s known as the social determinants of health.

For example, if someone is homeless, managing diabetes isn’t a priority.

Richardson also recently pointed to a success story with school-based health clinics in Danville and Pittsylvania County. It started because for one reason or another, children weren’t getting medical attention.

The city has a brick-and-mortar facility at George Washington High School and Pittsylvania County has a mobile unit that travels around.

Although the Health Collaborative isn’t operating it, they were able to bring the districts together with other partners, like Piedmont Access to Health Services.