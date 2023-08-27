Those suffering from a mental health emergency will soon be able to get additional help from Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services’ expanded crisis center at a new location.

The organization opened its new crisis center Aug. 17 at 366 Piney Forest Road after operating at its old location at 136 West Main St. across from Sovah Health-Danville since late 2021.

“The new location provides additional square footage allowing calm, comfortable and clinically appropriate space to provide services and to better meet each individual’s needs,” said Melanie Tosh, the group’s director of adult clinical services.

Psychiatric services provided at the center include pre-admission screenings to determine the least restrictive treatment option. The facility also offers mobile crisis response and community crisis stabilization for individuals at risk of psychiatric hospitalization as well as removal from their home or school.

The new crisis center also houses the crisis intervention team assessment center.

About 1,000 people receive critical services at the crisis center per year.

Starting soon, they will provide 23-hour crisis stabilization for those experiencing an acute mental health crisis that could lead to hospitalization. The new service will aim to avoid that, Tosh said.

“The 23-hour crisis stabilization will allow our staff to work with the individual on a voluntary basis and provide support and linkage to community resources on site for up to 23 hours,” she said. “It is hoped that having the opportunity to be in a safe, calming space with counseling, nursing/psychiatric evaluation, peer support and care coordination will de-escalate the crisis and prevent hospitalization.”

The overall goal in the crisis unit is to provide services in the community to avert psychiatric hospitalization, Tosh said.

“Up until about two years ago, there were few alternatives to hospitalization,” she said.

Crisis center clinicians are required to have a master’s degree and complete rigorous training before becoming certified to complete pre-admission evaluations, Tosh said.

DPCS, which was created in 1972 by a joint resolution of Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, plays a major role in providing mental health care.

It also provides services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The agency has total of about 315 staff members and provides a variety of services, including those that address mental health, substance use and co-occurring mental health and substance-use disorders.

Before the crisis center’s move, its crisis staff were divided between the West Main Street location and the main Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services facility at 245 Hairston St. But the relocation has enabled the agency to consolidate those employees at one site.

“Now that we have moved to the new crisis center ... all crisis staff is working out of the new location,” Tosh said.

When someone needs inpatient treatment, the crisis staff coordinates with Sovah Health-Danville to complete a medical evaluation to ensure that person does not have medical issues that must be addressed, Tosh said.

Sovah Health-Danville has an inpatient psychiatric unit for some individuals who need that treatment, she said.

“Our staff also seeks inpatient treatment for individuals at other facilities located within Virginia,” Tosh said.

The heads of the Danville Police Department, the Danville Sheriff’s Office and Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office praised the expansion of the crisis center.

“By expanding, DPCS continues to offer resources that are paramount to this community through crisis care and treatment programs,” Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said in a prepared statement.

The department values its relationship with DPCS and is grateful for the agency’s commitment to serve the community.

“The accessibility of the new DPCS facility will allow officers to get individuals the help they need in a quick and timely manner,” Booth said.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said in a statement, “The investment in the new crisis center will enhance immediate qualified care to those who need support services.”

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul also expressed appreciation for the growth of the crisis center.

“On behalf of the hard-working men and women of the Danville Sheriff’s Office, I am excited to take this next step with our professional partners to improve mental health services for those experiencing a crisis,” Mondul said in a prepared statement.