Dr. Stephen Ernst joined the medical staff of Sovah Health earlier this month and offers orthopedic services at Spectrum Medical.
He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville. He completed his residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Texas, in orthopedic surgery and completed his fellowship at Cedars-Siani Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, California, in adult shoulder and elbow reconstruction, Sovah Health reported in a news release.
"Ernst specializes in shoulder replacement, rotator cuff repair, shoulder instability, upper extremity fracture care, carpal and cubital tunnel releases, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy, elbow tendonitis and tendon tears and general orthopedics."
Spectrum Medical is located at 109 Bridge St. in Danville.
—From staff reports