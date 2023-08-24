Sovah Health announced that Dr. Oisin O’Corragain has joined its medical staff and is offering pulmonary and critical care services for patients at Sovah Pulmonology-Danville.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. O’Corragain to our team of talented and established providers,” said Steve Heatherly, market president of Sovah Health and chief executive officer of Sovah Health-Danville. “His experience and education, combined with passion for his patients, will help us expand our pulmonology services to meet the health care needs of our region.”

O’Corragain is board-certified from the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care medicine. He received his doctor of medicine degree from University College Cork in Cork, Ireland, and completed his residency in internal medicine as well as his pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As a pulmonologist, O’Corragain specializes in diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases (airways disease such as asthma/COPD/bronchiectasis, interstitial lung diseases, chest infections, pleural effusions, pulmonary nodules, thoracic malignancies, pulmonary hypertension), inpatient intensive care management, bronchoscopy with endobronchial ultrasound technology, sleep disorders, and thoracentesis/thoracostomy tubes.

The practice is located at 159 Executive Drive, Suite F in Danville.

