Recently marking six months on the job as Sovah Health-Danville’s CEO, Steve Heatherly openly admits that health care is hard.

That was true before the coronavirus pandemic, a yearslong battle that resulted in the nationwide exodus of employees in the medical field.

And it’s even harder today.

“No hospital is ever going to get everything perfect,” Heatherly told the Register & Bee in a Wednesday interview at Sovah Health-Danville.

His commitment is to provide high quality care with the best possible clinical outcomes.

“We want the people who come here to know that we have cared for them and their family,” he said. “So what I want is folks to experience that.”

After a half of a year on the job as the leader of the Danville facility and market president for Sovah Health — the umbrella organization comprising the systems in Danville and Martinsville — he wants the hospital to be central to the rural community and ultimately would like for the campuses to become regional health care destinations.

That starts with building better bonds and overcoming a decades-old stigma associated with the hospital after its sell to Lifepoint.

In the eyes of the community, things haven’t been the same since the change in 2005.

In his first 90 days in Danville, he quickly learned of the perception of the hospital. He was told that over the last “several years” the community didn’t view it as reliable.

“To be fair, health care is hard under the best of circumstances, but I think there are things that can be done,” he explained of reputation. “First, we have to focus on the needs of every single patient, literally one patient at a time.”

Nearly each day, he talks to patients and a “vast majority” of the feedback he hears is positive.

“When the feedback isn’t positive, we embrace that as an opportunity to improve and that has to be our focus,” he explained.

The other major aspect is being connected to the community, even when it’s not comfortable.

“History tells me if we do those things well … we will change the perception problem,” he said.

Addressing Danville’s city council in March, he certainly didn’t receive uplifting vibes.

One member specifically blasted Sovah Health-Danville, while emphasizing he wasn’t placing the blame on Heatherly personally.

“We’ve had some challenges in our city at our hospital,” council member Sherman Saunders said at the March meeting. “A lot of people have had many concerns about your hospital.”

Heatherly said he has no regrets about the rather tense exchange with council members.

“Though it wasn’t always pleasant, I appreciated the frank and open dialogue,” the CEO explained. “Since that time, I have been able to develop relationships with several members of city council and can now count them as friends.”

Getting to know the leaders of the city, Heatherly believes he can now speak candidly about the bright and not-so-bright areas of the hospital.

“I don’t think we would have gotten to that place as quickly without the first encounter,” he said.

How he got here

Heatherly got involved in the health care field almost by accident, as he describes it.

He was finishing an undergraduate degree in finance and needed an internship.

It just so happened that was at a hospital.

“That led to a staff level job, which led to another job and then a number of management opportunities came my way,” he explained. “Once I was firmly into my career, I got a master’s degree in business administration as well as a master’s degree in health administration.”

Previously working as CEO at two other Lifepoint hospitals, he was acquainted with Sovah Health.

“I had moved on to a hospital that is part of the UNC system and when my former boss contacted me about the Sovah opportunity, I was immediately interested,” he said.

The size and complexity of the market coupled with the rural setting also drew him.

“My experience is that you can really make a difference in a community like this and I want to do that.”

He started in mid-January.

Community connections

In part of a stepped-up effort to become better connected with the community, about 35 employees of Sovah Health-Danville — many young members of the residency program — provided free physicals to any child who came to a back-to-school event July 29 in Danville.

“We work better together,” Tyrell Payne, vice chair of the Danville School Board and an employee with Sovah, said of the partnership between the hospital and Danville Public Schools.

Payne also said the local hospital planned to appear at more events throughout the community.

“I believe in a rural community, it is essential for the hospital to be central to the community,” Heatherly explained.

That means they are always looking at the services they provide and “constantly scanning the environment” to see how they can help the community as a whole.

Education is a special point of focus for Heatherly. That’s why Sovah Health-Danville decided to adopt a school in the city after he volunteered at Woodberry Hills Elementary with a kindergarten class earlier in the year as part of the Junior Achievement program.

Since his wife is an educator, he’s familiar with the resource challenges teachers are facing.

Sovah Health-Danville will donate $5,000 to the school to help the educators. The money comes from individual donations from employees at the local hospital and a match from Sovah.

“That’s really all aimed at trying to ensure that teachers have the resources that they need,” he explained.

The hope, at least from Heatherly, is that more businesses will follow step to adopt other schools in the city.

“There’s been a lot of discussion among that group on how do we support education.”

The good and bad

When asked to list the strengths of the hospital, Heatherly quickly talked about the employees.

“We have a really good and committed staff who are led by an exceptional group of department directors,” he said. “Our medical staff is comprised of exceptionally talented physicians and advanced practitioners — there just aren’t enough of them, in many cases.”

Keeping workers and luring others continues to be a challenge.

“In many cases, there simply aren’t enough people to meet all of the demands,” he said. “I think that will be with us for a while.”

The new CEO also praised the clinical affiliations with Duke in oncology and cardiology by saying they are “exceptional for a community hospital” this size.

“Being a teaching hospital, with our internal medicine and family medicine residency programs is a great strength for a community hospital, always exposing us to fresh thinking and helping to improve access to primary care,” he said.

On the down side, there are gaps that need to be filled in areas of gastroenterology, cardiology and orthopedics — for example — to serve more patients.

He’s also eager to get the emergency department overall completed. That $20 million project will increase the space by about 50% — 14,000 square feet to 21,000 — and the current 22 full-size rooms will grow to 33 in the emergency department.

But before the real work begins on the overhaul, a temporary emergency department must be constructed on the second floor.

“Our emergency department is relatively small and cramped but we have started the project that will address that over the next 18 months or so,” he said.

The top issue in his mind is the lack of a shared vision that’s understandable by stakeholders.

“We have vast opportunities for growth, which is essentially about how we better serve our community,” he explained. “While weaknesses can be frustrating for a time, it is exciting to think about how we address them and put ourselves in a position to seize on opportunities.”

Regional destination

Rural health care is undergoing a nationwide shift that’s being felt in Southside Virginia.

In neighboring Halifax County, labor and delivery service is going to be phased out, leaving a gap of medical coverage.

But that presents an opportunity for Sovah.

“How we want to approach things and engage with the region is really not a judgement on anybody else and the decisions they have to make,” he said, noting all hospitals have to make tough choices.

“At the same time, people need the care,” he said.

They have been in talks with the folks at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital about providing services for expectant mothers.

“We think about our strategy going forward, I really want our hospitals in Danville and Martinsville to be regional destinations for a variety of services,” Heatherly said.

While the “opportunities are vast” he admitted they have to work on a capacity issue to make it happen.

By his estimation in the regional area there’s more than 225,000 people Sovah Health could serve.

Changing with the times

Sovah is steadfastly adapting to changes in medical technology, especially since newer doctors are used to the latest tools and have been trained a certain way.

“We are going to be on the move as it relates to recruiting new physicians, putting technology in their hands, so they are best to do their jobs,” he said.

The most visible tech upgrades will come with the renovations to the emergency department, since that’s all about giving a better space for caregivers and patients.

“We have a couple of other major projects, cath lab replacement and linear accelerator replacement, which will be good technology upgrades in key service lines,” he explained.

They recently welcomed a new general surgeon who’s trained with the da Vinci Surgical System, which is essentially a robotic surgical tool.

“We we are beginning the conversation on how do we make that technology available to him and others because that’s increasingly becoming the standard of care,” he said, explaining they are going to be more aggressive to make sure they have the latest tech.

However, he quickly made a point: They aren’t doing this just to have the latest gadgets. The new technology “produces better clinical outcomes over time.”

Beyond the tools, Heatherly also wants to make investments in employees with salaries and career development.

“Most importantly, I want to work with our leaders to create a culture that in which we believe that growth is possible and necessary as we continually evolve to better serve our communities,” he said.

His day and living in Danville

Generally speaking, Heatherly starts his day at about 7 a.m. or so and keeps going through midnight.

He’s a nighttime guy anyhow.

While that’s not always at the hospital, he said the hours come with the territory.

“The fact is, when you are in this type of job, you are the CEO of the hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be able to work in an environment when you feel like you can help and entire community make a difference in peoples’ lives.”

Coming from the western mountains of North Carolina, he enjoys the walkability of the River District, where he lives.

“There is a quaintness to Danville that I really like,” he said. “As I have gotten settled in, I have come to appreciate that the city seems poised for a lot of growth and economic development.”

He wants to make sure Sovah Health-Danville has a central role in that.

“That’s something we are really committed to here, is partnering with folks so Danville can realize its full potential,” the CEO said.

But something more important that the “one-of-a-kind restaurants” and other amenities offered in Danville, Healtherly said the people make the difference.

“Again, the people here are so friendly and welcoming that it has made my transition much easier.”