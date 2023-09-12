Sovah Health recently named Lindsay Crumpton as market chief nursing officer for both the Danville and Martinsville campuses.

Recently she was the chief nursing officer for Sovah Health-Martinsville. Before that, she had a similar role at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, North Carolina.

“Lindsay’s proven track record in building culture, improving patient experience, and process improvement makes her the ideal candidate for this important leadership role,” said Steve Heatherly, market president of Sovah Health. “In addition, her passion for growth and supporting the development of nurses are critical attributes to support the success of Sovah Health.”

Crumpton most recently received her Master of Business Administration from Liberty University. She also received a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Virginia Commonwealth University as well as her Bachelor of Science degree in sports medicine from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, North Carolina.