Melody Stoffel, a registered nurse at Sovah Health-Danville was honored recently with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize “the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.”

Stoffel works in the behavioral health unit at Sovah Health-Danville and was nominated for the award by several individuals.

As one nominator wrote, “During my stay at the hospital, Melody was extremely kind. She took the time to listen and give me advice and hope. She helped to make my stay very comfortable by being a great nurse and just being herself.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses.

“Melody is an exemplary nurse who makes a tremendous impact on the patients she cares for, and I was pleased to present the DAISY award to her,” said Teresa Pruitt, interim chief nursing officer at Sovah Health-Danville. “She is a highly skilled member of our team who is compassionate and listens when patients just need to talk. We are so proud of her, as well as all our nurses here at Sovah Health that continuously dedicate themselves to care for our community.”

As a DAISY Award winner, Melody received a pin, award certificate and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch.” Along with the public recognition, DAISY award winners receive financial discounts for nursing certification training, reduced tuition for continued education, conference scholarship opportunities and are eligible for the national DAISY Award.

To nominate a Sovah Health nurse for the DAISY Award, visit SovahHealth.com/daisy-award.