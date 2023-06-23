Sovah Health-Danville's Sovah Medical Residency Program hosted its graduation for medical resident physicians June 16.

Thirteen physicians were recognized for completing their three-year residency in internal medicine or family medicine at Sovah Health in 2023. Several physicians were also honored with awards for their commitment to training medical students and for their dedication to their profession.

“It’s a joy to work collaboratively with residents and faculty in a setting that supports such care for patients of all ages, treats a variety of medical conditions, and provides multiple resources for Danville and the surrounding communities,” Dr. Amber Stephens, family medicine residency program director, said.

The 2023 family medicine graduates include Bushra Ferdous, Anum Hasan, Holly Howard, Seavon Munoz, Sarah Pardue and Stephen Pillinger. The 2023 internal medicine graduates include Messanh Ameduite, Daniel Carriger, Janice Chuang, Isaac Demke, Basima Khan, Conner Kirkikis and Peng Yin.

Several residents and physicians were honored with individual awards.

The Dr. Michael Moore Excellence in Education Awards, presented to physicians who exemplify academic excellence and passion in teaching and for passing on knowledge to the next generation of physicians, were presented to Dr. Fahid Alghanim and Dr. Ben Lipham. Yin and Pillinger were recognized as Residents of the Year. Dr. Cariana Clanton received the Servant’s Heart Award for Family Medicine and Khan received the Servant’s Heart Award for Internal Medicine.

Sovah Health family and internal medicine resident physicians and medical students live in Danville and rotate through local physician practices and Sovah Health. Each physician resident receives nearly 9,000 hours of training during their three-year residency. During a year’s time, physician residents participate in the care of over 100,000 patients across the region.