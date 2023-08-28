Across Virginia, COVID-19 is making a slight comeback, but so far the local hospital hasn’t seen an uptick in patients with the virus.

In the commonwealth, overall hospital admissions are up 22% in a week, according to Friday data from the Virginia Department of Health. The number of beds occupied for COVID-19 patients increased by 72%, Linda Scarborough, a spokesperson for the health department, told the Register & Bee on Friday.

The figures are still low and are no need to sound alarm bells, experts caution.

Currently, people 70 and older represent the demographic being hospitalized the most.

Hospital data is now considered to be the determining factor in how COVID-19 is spreading within a community.

“At this time we have not had an uptick,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee.

But now with school back in session, she believes in the next two to four weeks they will see an increase for most viral illness.

“Likewise, flu season is just around the corner and with that — I suspect a new season of COVID,” she said.

Statewide, cases are up 300% compared to July 1, but still remain extremely low by historical standards. However, that data — unlike early in the pandemic — doesn’t tell the full picture.

“The numbers of cases being reported are actually greater as many of those testing at home are not being reported,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the newspaper. “There is still some level of immunity and the silver lining is that the variants appear to be taking on a seasonal pattern.”

This marks the third summer of a rise in cases, attributed to new variants, summer travel and heat waves, which cause more people to stay inside, Scarborough explained.

“We are at a much better place when it comes to COVID-19 thanks to immunizations, tests and treatments,” she said.

In the state, the dominant variants are the Omicron subvariants XBB.1.16 and the newer variant EG.5.

“There are no indications currently that these variants pose any greater risk to our communities,” Scarborough said.

The nudge upward in cases comes at a time when vaccinations are at a near standstill.

In Danville, only 11.44% of the population is considered up-to-date on vaccines, according to health department data. Over in Pittsylvania County, it’s about 9.96%.

Locally, residents 75 to 84 are have received the latest boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine, data indicates.

“As for vaccine rates, I’d love to have a high vaccination rate especially going into fall and winter but we respect the personal choices of the population,” Gunn-Nolan said. “We will continue to provide care for everyone, no matter the vaccination status and really hope everyone is able to navigate a safe fall/winter.”

A Sovah Health-Danville, typically patients with COVID-19 that have to be admitted are unvaccinated or haven’t been boosted.

“This argues to the need for ensuring the public stays up to date with booster recommendations especially in lieu of the new variants,” Gunn-Nolan said.

Scarborough explained the COVID-19 vaccines help the body develop protection from the virus that causes the illness. While not eliminating the possibility of contracting COVID-19, being up to date on the vaccines drastically lowers the risk of getting sick, being hospitalized or dying.

“There is going to be an update to the vaccine which is very encouraging in advance of the winter season, Spillmann said. “We will continue to promote and recommend that our community take advantage of getting the vaccine.”

Scarborough also reminds that the sometimes forgotten preventive steps still play a key role is keeping any virus at bay, including frequently washing hands.

“All of these together can make a difference in preventing the spread of the virus,” she said.