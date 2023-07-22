Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative customers — including ones in Pittsylvania County — should notice a drop in power rates starting in August.

The drop comes as Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, its wholesale power partner, implemented price reductions as natural gas rates have dramatically dropped from highs last year.

Old Dominion reports the Southside region serviced by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative heavily relies on natural gas to generate electricity.

On average, each customer should see a monthly reduction of about $8 and a yearly savings of close to $96.

“Over the past year, consumers across Virginia and nationwide have experienced inflationary increases, feeling pain at the gas pump and while filling a grocery cart … everything has just gone up, and unfortunately, energy costs were not spared the radical price increases of 2022,” Mecklenburg Electric President and CEO John C. Lee Jr. said in a prepared statement. “However, the upcoming decrease is a reflection of energy prices easing in the region and highlights the exemplary management practices implemented by our wholesale power partner, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, who is passing reductions along to us.”

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is the wholly owned generation and transmission subsidiary of Mecklenburg Electric and 10 other electric cooperatives across Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, a news release reported.

“Over the past few years, markets have driven generation fuels to historically high levels, but ODEC’s hedging policies have protected us against the major brunt of such impact,” David Jones, board chair of Mecklenburg Electric, said. “The bottom line is that we leverage our partnerships to strengthen the cooperative’s financial position and keep our rates as low as possible.”

Lee and Jones represent Mecklenburg Electric on the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative board of directors, two of 22 members.