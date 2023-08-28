Ricky Patel moved to Danville in 2017.

The 25-year-old — in tandem with partners from New York also moving to the River City — is combating the area housing hurdle by spearing a project to build townhomes on Hermitage Drive.

His plans were debuted at Saturday’s Danville Area Housing Extravaganza, a first-of-its-kind event aimed to empower renters, buyers and owners in a topsy-turvy housing market with myriad challenges that appear to change daily.

His partners — another the same age and one only 23 — are planning to build 30 townhome units in an area off Hermitage Drive. The upscale homes will be anywhere from 1,500 to 3,600 square feet and sell in “low $300,000” range.

“This is our first project and we are looking to learn from that,” Patel told the Register & Bee in an interview after the Saturday event. “This will be a good experience.”

Knowing the city is lacking about 600 homes within this price range is what first inspired the development. That data comes from a 2022 study that lifted the veil on an urgent need for housing.

“We see a lot of potential” in Danville, Patel said, also noting the upcoming casino opening was a factor in the decision to invest. The Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, a joint venture with Danville and Pittsylvania County, was another driver.

Construction is expected to start next year, provided it receives the proper blessings from the city authorities.

“Today is about giving you power,” Debrah Fugate, the president-elect of the Dan River Region Association of Realtors, said at the start of the event.

But before Fugate dived into in the ins and outs of looking for a home, the group’s current president — Lauren Smith — gave a quick history snapshot.

“We are the voice of real estate in Danville and Pittsylvania County,” Smith said.

It started in 1967 as the Danville Board of Realtors, and in 2000 it shifted to embrace the Dan River Region in its a title, a geographical area that includes Danville and Pittsylvania County.

As an organization, they have “a lot of community involvement” including food and toy drives around the holiday season.

“If each one of you leave here today with just some information that makes the process of home ownership or learning renting rights, then we have succeeded today,” Fugate said in starting her opening presentation.

She first sought to clear up a misconception about national sites — Zillow, for example — that ingest real estate data that’s often not accurate.

“You are not going to get ahead by looking at those third-party people on the internet,” she said.

In fact, they’ve gotten calls from folks who have seen homes for sale on such sites only to find out they may not exist.

“How many of us know this market is brutal in our area,” was a question she posed to the audience of about more than 100 people.

The real issues

Away from the microphone during a quick break, Fugate explained the current state of the housing market in an interview with the Register & Bee.

“Oh it’s no comparison,” she said when asked about how things looked five years ago compared to today. “It has changed so much in the past year.”

The problem is an extremely low inventory.

Although local investors have always bought property to rent or flip, the recent shift is people outside of Virginia purchasing houses sometimes sight unseen.

When buying homes, those investors also are charging a premium rent.

“That has substantially changed our base and has also displaced people,” she explained because of the spike in rent.

“I’ve been doing it for 14 years and I’ve never seen it like it is,” Kelly Riddle, a property manager with Hauser Property Management, said.

At her table, she had a sheet with available properties. The cheapest — at $800 a month — is a two bedroom, two bath home on Howeland Circle. One home on Melrose Avenue is fetching $1,200 a month for rent.

The property purchase blitz it isn’t all because of the casino, although the establishment set to open in 2024 has created a “rental market” in certain areas of the city, Fugate said.

People are buying houses because of the cost of living in Danville, she explained.

“We are logistically close to Raleigh and Greensboro,” North Carolina, she said. For folks who have jobs in those areas, they can live in Danville “for a fraction” of the cost.

As the housing study explained last year, the issue started festering in 2008 when the housing bubble bursted. Some cities that mirrored Danville continued to have growth in the way of new homes and apartments being constructed.

But, Danville didn’t.

“Now we are really in the pinch,” Fugate said.

The fix

The solution to alleviate the problem is with new development, even if it’s high-scale, housing leaders agreed Saturday.

That’s because people living in homes now will move to those new areas — like the planned community in Axton — opening up more housing opportunities in Danville.

“What I think the solution has to be, we have to have some investment and we have to build houses,” Fugate said. “It’s that simple; we can’t grow them.”

Susan McCulloch, housing development division director who coordinated Saturday’s event, agreed.

“We need it all,” she explained, but said multi-family units are at the top of the list.

She echoed Fugate’s reasoning of new development opening doors to people moving up and in turn allowing others to move into the more affordable places.

“I think you are going to see a lot of projects coming from our collaboration that are going to be really cool,” McCulloch said in an interview after the event’s conclusion.

“It is so wonderful for the city to be progressive with getting this out there and trying to help the situation,” Fugate said of Saturday’s event.

But McCulloch was quick to toss the kudos right back. McCulloch said Fugate was the one who made the suggestion for the extravaganza.

McCulloch also praised the partners involved to bring a diverse well of knowledge from buying homes to renting secrets that helped with the turnout.

“It’s really nice when the elected officials come, too,” she said of an appearance by Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones and council member Bryant Hood.

“This is so important to the city of Danville,” Jones said after making a joke about the heat and lack of air conditioning at the Community Market where it was hosted.

Lending 101

A session with local lenders — originally designed to be more of a pitch of products — ended up morphing into a question and answer period that dived into the pulse of potential buyers.

Katie Smith, with American National Bank, tackled the question of what first steps a person should take in buying a home.

Being pre-qualified is paramount.

“That means sitting down with anyone of us,” she explained of the banking associates gathered at table. They’ll analyze things like income, debts, history and down payments to see how much someone can buy.

When the question of interest rate was tossed out, laughs — and moans — emanated from the panel.

Jeff Walker, from First State Bank, said lots of factors go into what interest rate a person will pay, but the credit score is one of the most imprtant.

Five people could walk into the bank Monday and all five could receive a different interest rate on the same product.

“We can tell you the average is as high as we’ve seen in a long, long time,” he said.

It’s around 7.375%.

“It’s a challenging market right now from the standpoint of affordability,” he explained.

Smith said because of those escalating rates, anyone who pre-qualified as little as six months ago should get it updated.

“It can change the amount you can afford, sometimes dramatically,” she said.

Another attendee wanted to know the advantage of sticking with a local lender, something that brought out passion with the five local representatives of banking and mortgage institutions.

“No matter what type of lending you are doing, if you are dealing with a local individual, it’s all about access,” Stetson Franklin, with American National Bank, said.

He touted quicker turnaround and the fact that locals are knowledgeable about the community.

Joy Wood, with Movement Mortgage, said if something goes wrong, she has people on speed dial. For instance, if someone needs a plumber, she can make a call instantly, whereas someone in California would have no local connections.

“If you are new to the whole process, you are going to be able to get a lot more education from a local lender,” Walker said. “I still think you are going to get more education in most cases than these big banks.”

He knows people who have started a process with one of the online firms only to abandon it because they “don’t get enough support.”

When it comes to credit scores, Curt McGuire, with ALCOVA Mortgage, said it’s critical to know the real numbers.

“Credit Karma is not where you go for your credit score,” he said receiving unanimous support from the panel.

That site uses a different scoring model, he explained.

Professional lenders pull the scores from all three credit bureaus and then normally go with the middle range.

But it’s more than just a credit score when it comes to lending, Wood said.

They have to not only know an income source today, but what it’s been over the last two years.

Payment history and the amount potential buyers are paying on other debts plays a key factor as well.

“I absolutely love it when someone comes to talk to me and ... everything comes together and we are able to hand you a loan option to empower you to buy a house,” she said.

Other housing options

“We have several developments coming up,” Larissa Deedrich, the executive director of the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, explained Saturday.

Construction is expected to kick off in the fall for a 52-unit apartment complex named after Apostle Lawrence Campbell Sr., a local civil rights leader, pastor and co-founder at Bibleway Cathedral.

Applications will begin in the fall of 2024 for those apartments designed for aging-in-place. Rents will be income-based.

“We encourage any seniors to apply or anyone who has disabilities to apply,” she said.

Real estate agent Joy Ford highlighted new construction with a project recently approved on Stewart Street that will span 11 buildings with nearly 200 units on 9 acres.

Over in the Blairs area just outside of Danville, Southside Lofts has 55 units from one to three bedrooms.

“They have all of the greatest amenities,” Ford said of the renovated space at the former Blairs school. “These are ready now.”

Renter’s rights

A session also touched on rights of renters with new laws that went into effect in July.

Chasta White, a housing and development planning specialist with the city of Danville, said landlords must abide by these laws.

When it comes to application fees, those are legal but must not exceed $50. A property manager or landlord also may issue a separate charge for a background check.

“You are supposed to be provided a signed, written lease by your landlord,” she said, explaining a handshake or text message doesn’t cut it.

Security deposits can be up to two months of the rent costs. When moving out, that money must be returned if there’s is damage.

“Never, never, never mail cash,” for rent payments, she said. It also is the responsibility of the landlord to keep receipt of payments for up to a year.

If someone is renting a home and that house is sold, they should have been notified that it was going on the market.

White said rents can’t go up in the middle of a lease and tenants must receive written notice of rent increases unless the originally lease stipulated an increase.

One recent change with the new July laws surrounds notice of planned maintenance. Landlords have to tell a renter 72 hours before a maintenance is scheduled. However, that doesn’t apply if the tenant asked for it. For example, if a renter calls to notify of a problem with air conditioning, maintenance can come anytime.

It’s also a good idea to take photos when moving in and out, White said. That’s especially important if someone breaks into the unit while it’s vacant, the former renter and prove the damage wasn’t there when they left.

Shaenice Jones, with Wilkins and Co., said they have about 1,100 properties they manager.

Her advice to a renter is to look at the property in-person before deciding on it, examine the lease thoroughly and make sure the future tenant knows what they are going into.

Also, renter’s insurance — often overlooked — is relatively inexpensive and something she always recommends.

For example, if a water heater breaks and causes a flood, the landlord isn’t responsible for the damage to personal property.

“You never know what will or will not happen,” she said.