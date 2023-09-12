Danville officials and housing industry insiders say the planned community project in Axton will benefit the city.

Lauren Smith, president of the Dan River Region Association of Realtors, said the development will help alleviate the housing shortage in the area. Her only problem with the Pittsylvania County project is that it took so long for the community to get one going.

“It’s time that we got some development here,” Smith said during an interview Friday.

When you look at other areas, they have planned communities, she said, pointing to Greensboro, North Carolina, as an example of a city with them.

“With the shortage of housing that we have, a lot of buyers are actually purchasing in the Martinsville area, other areas, because we have a shortage of homes,” Smith said.

During its regular meeting Aug. 15, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 to rezone land from agricultural to residential planned unit development to help pave the way for the planned community on about 580 acres in Axton in southwestern Pittsylvania County.

In late May, Southside Investing announced the ambitious project to build a mix of single-family homes, town houses and apartments on land within the Tunstall district of Pittsylvania County. The development company also wants to have facilities for seniors, including a dependent and assisted-living campus.

The plan would address the need for more housing in the area and would be used as an extra incentive to lure a major industry to the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.

The investment group said the location is “ideally situated” about 9 miles from the megasite.

Danville City Councilman James Buckner, a real estate agent with Wilkins & Co. Realtors in Danville, said any housing the Dan River Region gets within a fairly close radius to the city helps.

In addition, the city and county frequently work together to attract economic development projects, he pointed out.

“A win for them is a win for us as well,” Buckner said of the Axton project.

The planned community will serve the mega park — a joint city and county project itself for attracting a major employer — by helping to provide a housing option for workers at that industry, he said.

“It will help with prospects that are coming to the area,” Buckner said.

The development will also include commercial components like a grocery store and hotel, which created some community resistance to the project. The main objection was a change to the country way of life so many are used to in the county.

Smith said she understood residents’ opposition to the project.

“No one wants to see their community change, because they’re used to a certain lifestyle,” Smith said.

But a grocery store and shopping center is needed in that area, she added. No one wants to drive a long distance to buy groceries, she said.

“The community may see it will benefit them in the long run, not having to drive so far to Danville,” Smith said.

Constructing the planned community will be a 10-year process. It will be at least 18 months before dirt even starts moving. That’s because a Virginia Department of Transportation study must be completed. That will first guide them on how many housing units can be built.

Then there are myriad permits and other hurdles to cross.

Susan McCulloch, housing development division director for Danville, said the region needs housing units of all kinds — single-family and multi-family. Having those will help residents and people looking to move here. It will also benefit other aspects of the region, as well, she said.

“More housing in Axton will help businesses in Danville and restaurants, retail,” McCulloch said.

Also, depending on pricing of the units in the planned development, it could provide next-tier housing for buyers looking to leave Danville and other parts of the region who want to “move up” to a higher-level unit, she said. That could free up the homes they leave in Danville for the next occupants, she added.

“It has a ripple effect,” McCulloch said.

To address the city’s housing shortage, the city recently formulated an incentive package to encourage single- and multi-family developments, she pointed out.

Danville is offering incentives officials hope will encourage home building in the city to meet demand and alleviate the housing shortage.

The Danville Industrial Development Authority voted during its June meeting to approve three grant programs to spur residential development.

One incentive, the conditional real estate tax grant program, provides grants to builders of single-family and multi-family developments in the form of real estate tax relief.

The other two grants will provide reimbursement for developers for city fees they pay for projects, and for costs for preliminary engineering reports and financial reports.

Danville needs more than 1,000 additional homes to meet demand generated by nearly 4,000 jobs expected to come to the Dan River Region through next year, according to a housing demand study completed last year by the Danter Company.

The city’s housing supply is low due to lack of new-home construction over the last several years, the study found.

There are several residential projects under way in the city, including the Dan River Falls residential/commercial development in the former White Mill building, as well as others, that will provide a total of 825 units, McCulloch said.

There are another 1,000 units among various unannounced projects that are in the pre-planning phase, she said.

“There is no time frame right now on those,” McCulloch said.