As a follow-up to last year’s housing summit, the Danville Area Housing Extravaganza is planned next month to give information to homebuyers, renters and sellers.

Danville’s Division of Housing and Development is teaming up with local agencies for the event from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 26 at the Danville Farmers’ Market community room.

Admission is free.

“The Danville Area Housing Extravaganza will be a great event for everyone who is interested in buying or renting a home in Danville and Pittsylvania County,” Susan McCulloch, division director of housing and development for the city of Danville, said in a statement. “They will learn more about the programs available, options on the horizon and the first steps in buying a new home.”

Last year’s Southern Virginia Housing Summit brought to the surface the need for more housing in Danville.

The Aug. 26 event will include sessions on new housing developments, available rental properties, lending programs, tips for renters, fair housing and financial literacy, according to a news release.

Vendors in the housing purchasing and rental fields should contact McCulloch if interested in participating in the event at mcculse@danvilleva.gov or 434-799-5260, ext. 3236.

The partnering agencies for the Danville Area Housing Extravaganza are the Dan River Region Association of Realtors, Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation and Pittsylvania County.