There are about 80 Airbnbs operating in Danville without special-use permits and the city is considering more rules for the short-term rental properties.

“There’s a nationwide growth of short-term rentals,” Danville planning director Renee Burton said during an interview at her office Tuesday morning. “The city wanted to look at code amendments and safety to ensure compliance.”

Thirty-three Airbnbs in the city have special-use permits and are licensed, she said. Danville uses software to track Airbnbs operating in the city.

After recommending that the Danville City Council approve the code amendments, the Danville Planning Commission plans to hold a work session to discuss the possibility of additional regulations on short-term rentals.

The code amendments voted for by the commission during its regular meeting Monday afternoon included:

Requiring an annual $500 registration fee and an annual inspection.

Removal of short-term rentals as an accessory use, meaning owners will not be permitted to live in their own Airbnb.

Off-street parking will be required for short-term rental properties. Owners will not be allowed to rely on on-street parking for guests.

A short-term rental agent — whether it’s the owner or property manager — must live within 30 miles of the property.

Also, there will be a $500 fine for each violation for non-compliant short-term rental operations. Violations include not having a business license or special-use permit or certificate of occupancy, for example.

The new rules would go into effect Jan. 1 if the city council approves them. Short-term rentals approved for special-use permits before the end of this year would be grandfathered in without having to abide by the rules, but would still have to register annually.

Just like any other business, Airbnbs must get a zoning clearance and register with the commissioner of the revenue’s office for tax-collection purposes. The establishments collect lodging taxes.

The city of Danville recently updated its code to better enable the city to collect those taxes from companies such as Airbnb.

During the commission’s meeting Monday, Chairman Steve Petrick said of the high number of illegally operating Airbnbs in the city, “That’s a big concern. My questions is how do you enforce that and who’s going to be in charge of that?”

Burton said the planning department would work with the commissioner of the revenue’s office on enforcement.

“We’re working as a team to try to figure out how to address that,” Burton responded.

She pointed out that once a short-term rental is registered and comes online, a registration number will be required to be attached to its online listing.

“That will help us, as well,” Burton said.

As far as those that would be non-compliant, “we are working on a plan on how we’ll bring that mass number to compliance,” Burton said.

Though some Airbnbs that were operating before the city began requiring special-use permits were grandfathered in, all short-term rentals will be subject to registration no matter when they started, Burton said.

Burton read a report during the meeting pointing out that short-term rentals can reduce the supply of long-term, affordable housing. There is a deficit of 606 family homes available for purchase in Danville, she said, referring to a housing study.

Short-term rentals increase that deficit, making it hard to find housing for purchase or long-term rental, she said.

Also, residents have expressed concerns over lack of parking in neighborhoods where Airbnbs have located.

As for the proposed requirement for off-street parking, Petrick asked if it would have to be paved. That has not been specified, Burton responded.

“I think it needs to be specified,” Commissioner Ann Evans said.

For Airbnbs seeking registration, there will be a two-week time period for public input on the request. Any grievances from residents would come before the planning commission and City Council, or just City Council, Burton said.

If there are no grievances, then the registration would be granted by the planning department.

There was also discussion of whether special-use permits would still be required for short-term rentals under the new rules.

“If the special-use permits remain, it will continue in this same manner, plus the registration,” Burton said.

“I feel strongly we need to continue with special-use permits,” Evans said.