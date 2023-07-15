With a paintbrush in hand, Gary Pleskac painstakingly worked Wednesday morning above the front door — “cutting in” the trim — of what will be the first of more than two dozen homes for Danville’s Habitat North Village, a project more than a decade in the making.

Pleskac, the construction coordinator for the Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity, hopes to turn the keys over to the new owner of the first house by the middle of next month.

The vision started in 2011 when Saint Luke’s Methodist Church donated 7 acres of land near Seminole Drive to the nonprofit organization.

“The interest they have had in this project has been outstanding,” Kim Baldridge, the executive director of the local Habitat chapter, said.

The church had a clear intention: build affordable and safe homes.

That matches perfectly with Habitat’s goal, Baldridge told the Register & Bee.

“Our vision is that everyone deserves a decent place to live,” she said, noting the group is all about “building homes, community and hope for those in need.”

There are three fully framed homes along Seminole Trail in the northern part of Danville. The foundation for another is poured and work is set to begin on a fifth home early next year.

“It took a while to get to where we are,” Baldridge explained.

The lots are smaller, so zoning changes were needed through different codes. Habitat ventured into the “neo-traditional” style so they could fit more homes in the village.

The overall goal is to have about 30 homes once everything is said and done, but there’s no exact target date right now.

“As quickly as we can,” Baldridge said when asked to give a goal for everything to be finished.

Yet with the five homes rolling along, it’s time to move into the second phase, a more intense infrastructure endeavor.

“We know we have to build a road and then build ... more homes,” the executive director said.

She recently received the site plan for the next part of the project and will turn much of her attention to that phase.

“I think the key is phase one has gone well,” she told the Register & Bee. “Now we want to move on and put our good plans on to phase two.”She’s also looking to get the community’s interest back in the project that’s waned over time. Some of that is due to overall delays.

As with any construction project in the post-pandemic world, scheduling issues are commonplace. Weather — another foe of construction workers — also added to the setbacks to get the homes off the ground.

But a man-made issue created by criminal activity has caused the latest headache. In early May, vandals broke windows of the homes.

There was no forced entry, but Pleskac speculates the “perps” — as he calls them — climbed into an open part of the front porch ceiling, got into the house and turned over tables with tools.

The day after police came and filed a report on the damage, someone targeted another house, again breaking windows.

Pleskac said the Danville Police Department has been “absolutely great and cooperative.” Other than thefts of shingles recently, the vandalism appears to have subsided.

Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell confirmed there were four incidents reported since January.

“Over the course of the investigation, a juvenile suspect was developed,” Bell told the Register & Bee. “That suspect was later arrested on an unrelated matter, and the incidents subsequently ceased after that.”

There have been no further incidents since May, according to Bell.

But Habitat has used new tactics to protect the homes.

“That’s why we had to take some ugly, but necessary, measures with the windows,” Pleskac said, pointing to thick sheets of plywood covering the installed windows.

Repairing the glass was an unintended expense for the project.

More homes

With those issues now behind him, Pleskac is pleased with the stepped-up pace of the village. Generally, Habitat builds about one home a year, Baldridge said.

“Everyone is kind of realizing we can’t take a year to build a house,” Pleskac said. He would like to get the structures finished in about eight months.“We’re kind of pushing it here,” he said with the first home, but also alluded to the the two other houses currently under construction as a first for the local chapter.

By 2026, Baldridge said the idea is to be able to build three or four homes in a year.

There’s a chance the fifth home of the first phase — if the idea is blessed by the Habitat board — could be modular in nature instead of stick-built.Modular isn’t the same as a manufactured home, Pleskac quickly noted. In this situation, the home is built offsite, delivered and installed.

“What the big advantage is … is time,” he said.

From ordering to handing over the keys, it could be as quick as two months without providing extra expense over the traditional building process.

The custom-designed homes are a little bit of a departure from what Habitat has done before.

That started when the Habitat board made a decision to “go for a different look.”

The cottage-style design is designed to be in step with the overall feel of a village.

It’s basically one open floor plan — about 1,250 square feet — that can be used over and over. For example, the second home is a mirror image of the first.

“We may have to alter some designs, but we can use this over and over again,” he said.

The idea is to build the home for the needs of the owner now and in the future, making accessibility a key component. That includes things like having what’s known as a “roll-in shower” in case a owner is confined to a wheelchair down the road. “Habitat wants to do more age-in-place designs” and that’s how they are thinking ahead, Pleskac said as he showed the shower pan that allows a “roll-in design.”

Pleskac, on the site alone Wednesday because other volunteers were on vacation, provided a tour of the three homes under construction to the Register & Bee.

A tankless gas water heater mounted outside and the air handler tucked away in the attic eliminates the need for those systems to be in a closet taking up room, allowing more room for the homeowner.

On the energy efficiency side, spray-foam insulation in the exterior walls and underside of the roof means there’s no need for any other insulation.

Pleskac said on a typical summer day, an attic would easily hit 120 degrees. In these homes, that space will stay about 85 degrees, in turn, helping to save on utility costs.

“It’s really energy efficient,” he said, explaining the foam insulation in the second home.

Larger need

The homes also represent new energy for a region in dire need of housing units.

“There is definitely a need for affordable housing,” Baldridge said, pointing to a study revealed last year.

Habitat has a selection process for people interested in owning homes and tries to match the structures with the occupants.

The ability to pay is the first threshold to cross. Homeowners pay on a 30-year mortgage with no interest.

Once they qualify, they establish the needs. The first three homes in the project all have three bedrooms, but the fourth home will need to accommodate a family of seven.

“We build to the family’s specific needs,” Baldridge said.

The second qualification is simply need, since some people live in substandard conditions or pay more than 30% of their income toward rent and utilities alone.

For two families moving into the the first two village homes, both have physical limitations.

The final qualification requires partnership. This means they help to build the home, putting in what’s called “sweat equity” hours.

Those accepted into the program also attend homeowner and financial classes.

Milestones and more

The third home in the village project also represents a milestone for the local Habitat chapter: It’s the 50th build. To celebrate it, Baldridge is planning a community event in November to showcase the the home and overall project.

“People can look forward to coming over and touring the site and seeing that home.”

The future subdivision will be named England Trail, in memory of Sherman England, who was a “big part” of the yearslong vision.Meanwhile, fundraising efforts march on in all avenues for the nonprofit. The Habitat ReStore, which opened in 2014, is a fundraising arm.

That’s a place that sells donated items — from furniture to kitchen cabinets — at a reduced price.

They also are always in need of volunteers, a problem facing other agencies across the nation. Pleskac said as the experienced volunteers age out and retire, the younger generation isn’t stepping in to fill the void left. Sometimes that’s because of intense work obligations.

Pleskac, who has been on the job since mid-2021 after working for government and private businesses, said he enjoys the team effort and community spirit of Habitat.

He’s has other nonprofit groups, businesses, churches and fire department members have all given their time to work on the homes.

He decided to come to work for Habitat because he’s not a fan of sitting behind a desk. He likes to get his hands dirty.

“This is something you can touch,” he said. “The reward is handing that owner the keys.”