Gary Pyron lived off and on at Stratford Manor since 2017. Conditions there were deplorable, with bedbug infestations, water leaks and other issues.

But thanks to help from the city of Danville and other organizations, the 66-year-old disabled resident has found a better-quality home for the same amount of money.

“I’m getting a better deal,” Pyron told the Danville Register & Bee. “I’ve been enjoying this a whole lot better.”

He is one of more than 50 former residents of Stratford Manor who have been able to find other places to live.

In March, residents at Stratford at Riverside Drive and Old Piney Forest Road told the Register & Bee they were being forced out of their units and could not afford to live anywhere else.

At the time, one of the owners said they were being flexible with the tenants and wanted to repair the crumbling units and bring a restaurant, hotel and apartments to the property.

Co-owner Praveen Devarapally, who bought the property at an auction last fall, said conditions there were not livable and that it needed fixing up. The rooms were infested with mold and the roof was leaking.

Devarapally confirmed Friday that all 57 tenants had moved out, with most of them having received help from the city and Stratford Manor owners. A few found new places on their own, he said.

“We worked with the city,” he said.

Devarapally said the project to convert the Stratford Manor property into a restaurant, hotel and apartments should be complete in about eight months.

So far, a roof has been replaced and floors and water-damaged sheetrock are being removed, he said.

The complex, which used to house the Stratford Inn and later Highlander Restaurant, Lodge & Pub, was built in 1959.

Diane Pagen, housing grant and environmental review specialist with the Danville Community Development office, worked to help the residents obtain housing.

“The owners have been very cooperative,” she said during an interview in her office in early August.

Tara Sherman, who works for the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, but assisted tenants while employed with another group, said the owners were friendly and willing to help those residents.

“They were willing to work with us to make sure they found affordable housing,” Sherman said.

City of Danville representatives first went to the Stratford Manor property in March to give out information on eviction and tenant rights. During a second visit that month, city officials knocked on doors, spoke to more residents and handed out more flyers, Pagen said.

Around the beginning of May, representatives from local organizations — including Sherman, and another person from Telamon, Inc. — went to Stratford Manor to help tenants start applying for housing and voucher assistance.

“That’s my passion, to help people,” Sherman said.

The owners had stopped collecting rent from tenants months earlier to help residents save enough money to move, Pagen said.

A representative with the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority helped eligible tenants receive housing choice vouchers, she said.

On June 15, the city turned off electricity at the complex for non-payment, but turned it back on the same day, thanks to Shelby Irving with the Danville Fire Department, Pagen said.

Between March 10 and late July, the city intervened twice to keep the power on so remaining tenants would still have power while packing and planning their move, she said.

“The on-site manager also helped several tenants by helping them move items to storage, etc.,” Pagen said.

No tenant was evicted from Stratford Manor, she said, adding that an eviction on one’s record makes it harder for residents to find new housing.

“The new owners worked with the city and the residents to allow time for the process of apartment searching and applying for vouchers and did everything possible to evict no one,” Pagen said. “This is especially important because most of the residents are women and senior citizens, some with disabilities.”

Dennis Day, who lived at Stratford Manor for about 18 months, was able to find a new place in another part of Danville. However, he didn’t want to talk in-depth to the Register & Bee.

“I’m trying to put that place behind me,” Day said.

As for Pyron, who has been disabled since breaking his back while at work in 2012, was in and out of Stratford due to surgeries.

“I haven’t been able to work,” he said.

But he enjoys his new residence.

“It’s quieter,” Pyron said. “Everything about it is better. I spent the same amount of money over there that I’m paying over here. This is a better deal.”