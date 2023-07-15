The River District Design Commission rejected a proposal to tear down a historic former tobacco warehouse and build an apartment complex in its place in the River District.

The commission voted 5-1 Thursday to reject the proposal, with Chairman George Davis III the lone vote in favor of the project.

Commissioners Andrew Hessler, John Ranson, Courtney Nicholas, R.J. Lackey and Adam Jones opposed the idea.

The applicant, ARRG Properties LLC, requested a certificate of appropriateness to demolish the structure at 601 Lynn St. and build a 125-unit brick apartment complex at the site.

The complex would have had four stories and included a fitness facility and a rooftop patio. Developers Ross Fickenscher and Garrett Shifflett wanted to include a courtyard, a swimming pool and firepit/lounge areas, with each unit featuring a patio.

Fickenscher declined to comment on the commission’s decision after the meeting and would not say what his next step would be.

He and Shifflett have brought numerous projects to the River District, including Pemberton Lofts, The Continental and Ballad Brewing.

During Thursday’s meeting, two people spoke out against the proposal and Danville Planning Director Renee Burton read letters and emails from local and state preservationists strongly opposing the destruction of a structure that represents Danville’s tobacco heritage and the River District’s uniqueness.

“Tobacco warehouses are the types of buildings that really makes Danville unique,” Sonja Ingram, associate director of preservation field services with Preservation Virginia, told the commission during a public hearing. “It sets Danville apart.”

During his comments to the commission, Fickenscher said he and Shifflett commissioned an architectural study of the building and met with Virginia Department of Historic Resources officials in Richmond to discuss different approaches to redeveloping the property.

“We’ve been denied those opportunities from DHR,” Fickenscher told the commission.

After studying the building for five years, Fickenscher and Shifflett decided that adaptive reuse would have been prohibitive.

“We very much understand the concerns,” Fickenscher said. “We have tried and tried, spent time, money and energy trying to find alternatives. This building just doesn’t work.”

Their plans were to deconstruct the building and have a third party vendor reuse the material elsewhere.

They considered it for a U-Haul facility, but that failed to pan out when the company said the old building wouldn’t work for them, Fickenscher said.

Davis, whose family used to own the building before selling it to Fickenscher about two years ago, said there is not much other use for the structure other than what his family used it for — storage.

“They [Fickenscher and Shifflett] are very limited in what they can do with this building,” Davis said.

The structure and a neighboring building at 618 Craghead St., which the Davises also owned and sold to Fickenscher, were used for processing and storing tobacco. Fickenscher and Shifflett turned 618 Craghead St. into apartments.

Resident Sue Ellen Lawton told the commission she moved to Danville in 2020 because of the city’s architectural character.

“Once you tear down a historic building, you can’t just put it back,” Lawton said.

Also, the proposed use of the property is not the right one for it, she added.

“It’s shortsighted to just prioritize the profit of the developer and what is most financially lucrative for them over the future of the city,” she said.

While only one application was submitted for the proposal, city planning staff had recommended that the demolition and construction be considered separately, Burton wrote in a staff report to the commission.

Built in 1886, the former warehouse at 601 Lynn St. “is noted as significant in the Tobacco Warehouse and Residential Historic District inventory,” Burton pointed out in her report.

“The inventory states ‘This structure contributes to the significance of the district because it represents one of the finest examples of a tobacco storage facility in the district. Built by local contractor R.B. Graham, this [building] displays elegant proportions, fine dog-toothed brick molding, coupled windows and shares a similar scale with other structures in the district,’” Burton wrote.

In her staff report to the commission, Burton said the proposed materials and scale of the project are appropriate for the area. However, exterior patios along Deboe and Lynn streets are inconsistent with other nearby structures, she wrote.

“The warehouses generally possess flat facades and windows with a vertical emphasis,” Burton wrote. “The elevations propose recessed patios and what appear to be square windows.”

Planning staff recommended that the commission evaluate the proposed construction and use before making a decision on demolition of the existing building.

“The decision of demolition should not be taken lightly and should only be considered if necessary for safety and/or the infill design for redevelopment is appropriate for the River District,” Burton wrote to the commission.

Shifflett told the commission that the current building would not be torn down but “dismantled piece by piece.”

Gus Dyer, who serves on the Danville Historical Society board, spoke in favor the plans.

“This is a very exciting project,” Dyer said.

He told the commission there was no opposition from the historical society when he brought the idea up at the board’s meeting in May. Ingram, a former board member, said she disagreed with Dyer’s account.

“I don’t think the DHS would be in favor of this,” she said.

When Dyer spoke before the commission again, he said the DHS would not actively pursue an anti-demolition effort.

Ingram and one commissioner criticized the rendering of the proposed apartment complex.

“It looks like a 1950s apartment building,” she said.

It’s one of the most unusual and wrong-sighted applications she has ever seen, Ingram said.

“It looks a little ham-fisted to me,” Ranson said, adding that “there’s no finesse.”

Fickenscher responded that they’ve proposed a design and concept that has worked elsewhere.

“If there needs to be added clarification for the proposed building, we’re willing to pursue that,” he said.

Joie Ford, property manager for Riverfront Real Estate, spoke in favor of the project, citing a need for housing.

“We’re at 100% occupancy,” Ford said of the properties she manages. “There are no vacancies.”

Also, people want a patio and some sort of outdoor space, she added.

“They’re not going to get that through adaptive re-use,” Ford said.

Burton read letters and email from across the region and state opposing tearing down the building.

“Before making an irreversible decision, I encourage the River District Design Commission to postpone action on this demolition request,” Department of Historic Resources Director Julie V. Langan wrote in a letter to Burton.

Langan also pointed out that rehabilitating the structure would qualify for state and federal historic tax credits.

“While the lack of fenestration poses a design challenge, it is not insurmountable as evidenced by similar buildings that have successfully been rehabilitated for resident use and certified for tax credits,” she wrote. “I would encourage the applicant to consult with the Department of Historic Resources before ruling out the possibility that this building could be repurposed in such a way that meets the secretary of the interior’s standards for rehabilitation.”

“The warehouse is one of the finest examples of tobacco storage facilities in the Tobacco Warehouse District,” Tessa Honeycutt, architectural technician with James Madison’s Montpelier, wrote in an email to Burton. “It would greatly hurt the overall cultural landscape if it were demolished.”

“I cannot believe anyone in Danville would entertain such a proposal,” wrote Mike Pulice, senior architectural historian with the Department of Historic Resources, wrote in an email to Burton. “It is a very important building, historically and architecturally, and its demolition would be a tremendous loss to the River District, the city and the commonwealth.”

Burton also received a letter from Danville historian Gary Grant opposing demolition, and an email from Desmond Kendrick, state archivist for Pittsylvania, Henry and Franklin counties.

Just before their vote, opposing commissioners said the decision was tough and cited the progressive developments Fickenscher and Shifflett have brought to the River District.