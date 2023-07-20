An October program is coming to Chatham aimed at helping family forest landowners plan the transfer to the next generation.

There are approximately 16 million acres of forestland in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. About 9.8 million acres, or nearly 61% percent, are owned by approximately 521,000 individuals and families.

Since more than 40% of the land is owned by people over 65, the future could be in jeopardy.

Locally, the Farm Transition for Family Forestland and Farmland: Preparing for Generation “NEXT” will be hosted from 6 to 8:30 pm. Oct. 20 and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham.

The program is designed to help “family forest landowners successfully plan the transfer of their woodlands and farmland, intact, from one generation to the next,” according to a news release.

Speakers include legal and financial experts experienced in estate planning, forest landowners who have navigated the succession planning landscape, and natural resource professionals who work with landowners to conserve and manage land, the release stated.

Participants should attend both dates for the October program. For a fee, class supplies and two meals are provided. Further details will be shared once registrations are received.

This award-winning program is sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The cost is $90 individual or couple.

Learn more online at https://tinyurl.com/3nzh99p8, contact Jason Fisher at 434-476-2147 at extension 3389 for questions or email michellef@vt.edu for a mail-in application form if necessary.