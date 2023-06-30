City of Danville
Recorded June 7
- Steven A. Nelson to Thomas E. Wall and Kathleen M. Wall, 75 feet, lots 19-21, block D, 285 Linden Drive, $415,000.
- Alonzo Jones to Thomas Mickens, Unit 215, Building 10, Phase One, Cabin Creek Condo, 215 Seminole Trail, $70,000.
Recorded June 8
- Stuart Smith Investing to JetPack, 50 feet, lots five-six, 171 Montague St., $130,000.
- Blue Boulder Construction to Anthony D. Kiliek, 50 feet, lot six, 208 Holbrook St., no money transferred.
- Blue Boulder Construction to Anthony D. Kiliek, 44.51 feet, lot 29, 717 Temple Ave., no money transferred.
- Blue Boulder Construction to Anthony D. Kiliek, 46.4 feet Chatelaine Ave., lot 14, no money transferred.
- Blue Boulder Construction to Anthony D. Kiliek, 70 feet, lot 192, 311 Third Ave., no money transferred.
- J&K Property Investors to Nicholas E. Hayes, lot 30-A, section N, 138 Hampton Drive and Brightwell Drive, $265,900.
- Donna F. LeFevers to Ami Jean-ette Salmon, 50 feet, lot three, section E, 308 College Ave., no money transferred.
People are also reading…
Recorded June 9
- Patricia Gail Coon by Linda S. Chapman, conservator of the estate of Patricia Gail Coon to Yvonne L. Goad, lot one A, 4340 Westover Drive, $240,000.
- Joseph G. Pavolich Jr. and Gayla L. Pavolich to Joseph D. Stone and Meredith E. Stone, lots two-five, 310 Wrenn Drive, $65,000.
- Joseph G. Pavolich Jr. and Gayla L. Pavolich to Joseph D. Stone and Meredith E. Stone, lot one, Richmond Boulevard, no money transferred.
- Mary-Whitt F. Jones to Jasmine Lynne Boardwine Thompson and Tristin Corey Thompson, lots five and 11, section C, 440 Avondale Drive, $235,000.
- Gary A. Price and Betty C. Price to Eric Tickle, 80 feet, lot 15, section O, 128 Rockford Place, $195,000.
Recorded June 12
- Betsye Clay, Kimberly S. Seamster, acting by and through Betsye Clay, her duly authorized attorney-in-fact, Joseph W. Seamster Sr., acting herein by and through Betsye, her duly authorized attorney-in-fact and Joshua D. Seamster to Patrick L. Daly Jr., 3.171 acres, lot 14 Old Farm Road, $381,370.56.
- Stewart Street Holdings to CWC Holdings, 50 feet, lot 11, 160 Herndon Place, no money transferred.
- Stewart Street Holdings to RRT Real Estate, 5.892 acres, 705 River Park Drive, lot two E, no money transferred.
- C. Keith Walden and Elizabeth W. Walden to RRT Real Estate, 773 River Park Drive, no money transferred.
- C. Keith Walden and Elizabeth W. Walden to Stewart Street Holdings, Stewart Street, no money transferred.
- Michael R. Aherron and Vicky W. Aherron to Theresa M. Johnson, lot 19, 183 Westhampton Ave., $253,900.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to Mai Nan Nguyen and Qvang T. Nguyen, lot 119 A, 1323 Aspen St., $29,000.
Recorded June 13
- Ruth W. Richardson to Richard Lawrence Richardson Jr., 75 feet, lots 18-20, 1625 Piney Forest Road, no money transferred.
- Ronald L. Orrell to Ballesflores Properties Incorporated, 52.5 feet, lot nine, 1316 Washington St., $10,000.
- William L. Paschall Jr. to Clint C. Feilmeier, 44 feet, lot 15, 130 Davis St., $100,000.
Recorded June 14
- John E. Hall III and Leisa S. Hall to Tuan V. Vo and Hanh Hoang Nguyen, lot 21, section N, 129 Larchmont Way, $529,000.