City of Danville
Recorded July 5
- Donald W. Crews and Deloris F. Crews to DVA Holdings, 50 feet, 178 Northwest Blvd., $47,500.
- Elizabeth Ann Abbott to Jean E. O’Brien, 85 feet, lot 13, 169 Confederate Ave., no money transferred.
- James Garrett and Felix Garrett to The Remnant Church of Power Inc., Dame Street, $800.
- David L. King, Anita L. King and Barbara A. Younger to Sylvester Junior Terry, 50 feet, lot 22, 1440 Myrtle Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded July 6
- Tony A. Wilson to Mahesh Srinivasaiah and Sangeetha Srinivasaiah, 40 feet, Holbrook Ave., $4,000.
- Robert B. Scearce II to Golden Dove Investments, 65.11 feet, lot 20, 421 Granville Drive, $100,000.
- Christie S. Lutz, Joseph Melvin Sauerbeck III and Catherine S. Petty to Christi Declare Martin, 70 feet, lots 40 and 40A, section E, 98 Stokesland Ave., $132,000.
- Alicia Cobielles to Moxie Enterprises, 100 feet, lots 301-302 Bell Drive, $58,000.
- DVA Holdings to NBS Martinsville, 50 feet, lot 10, 157 Davenport St., no money transferred.
- Ralph W. South to Red Nival Real Estate, 70 feet, lot 13, 77 Baltimore Ave., $110,000.
- Jennifer Leigh Hodges and Laura Ann Davis to Joy B. Wood, lot 22, 114 Charles Towne Drive, $300,000.
- Barry Gene Davis to Torrence Earle, lot 69, 302 Plum St., $60,000.
- Tiffany Hairston to Greater Rentals, 51 feet, lot 14, 208 Forestlawn Drive, $65,000.
- Daniel W. Marshall III and Steven A. Marshall to GatewoodM, miscellaneous property, no money transferred.
- Marshall Concrete of Danville Inc. to GatewoodM, Craghead Street, no money transferred.
Recorded July 10
- Dolores J. Hicks to Laura Ann Davis, lot 24, 143 Brook Circle, $195,000.
- E. Gregory Hairston, as trustee in liquidation for Doves Inc. to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Campbell Street, no money transferred.
- River City Property to Stacy Zurn Rodrigues and Eduardo Genaro Rodrigues, 60 feet, lot two, 1234 Westover Drive, $140,000.
- Martinsville Home Buyers to Steven Lupinacci, partial lot 14 and lots 15-18, 1543 Airview Drive, $55,000.
Recorded July 11
- Henry Wayne Jones to Acquanett Jones Chance, 732 Halifax Road, no money transferred.
- Richard W. Brown Jr. to Kreisha Williams, partial lots 47-48, 860 Lee St., no money transferred.
- Kathy V. Smith to Zachary Lynn Allen, lots 43-44, 469 Woodlawn Drive, $180,000.
Recorded July 12
- Patricia C. Sterner to Peggy Stewart, lot A, Old Halifax Road, $4,500.
- Freddie Jones to Antonio Lindsey, 425 Claiborne St., and Richmond Avenue, no money transferred.
- Michael Alvin Spicer, acting by and through Michael Shane Spicer, his duly-authorized attorney-in-fact to Courtney Satterfield and Dylan Satterfield, lot one, 173 Kimberly Ave., $75,000.
- M Development to Dustin M. Haberer and Katherine D. Haberer, 75 feet, lot one, 222 Randolph St., $300,000.
- M Development to Dustin M. Haberer and Katherine D. Haberer, 93.5 feet, Randolph Street, $15,000.
- Rebecca W. Atkinson to Kelsey Cockram Shelton, lot four A, block D, 522 Lansbury Drive, $189,900.
- Southern Virginia Holdings to Fred B. Leggett III and Rena J. Leggett, 92.07 feet, lot two A, 167 Kimberly Ave., $50,000.
- Wanda B. Vaughan to Frances Kimou Dey and Ursuline Ba Kimou, 85.93 feet, lot nine, section W, 821 Westview Drive, $155,000.