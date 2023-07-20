City of Danville
Recorded June 28
- Howard Lee Truitt Jr. to Khaki Properties and Jeneric Ventures, 70 feet, lot 50, 22 Glen Oak Drive, $50,000.
- Leroy Peter Gonnella to Mei Zing Chen, 67 feet, 235 West Main St., $330,000.
- Lumbu Managements to Gerald P.N. Burgess II, 80 feet, lot three, 129 Kennon Drive, $193,000.
- Rebecca N. Johnson to Veronica L. Johnson, 1/3 interest in lots one-three, 2622 West Main St., no money transferred.
- Thompson & Wyatt Incorporated and Wyatt & Thompson to Maged F. Nesheiwat and Majdah M. Nesheiwat, 1.014 acre, Piney Forest Road, $140,000.
- Garland Drew Tanksley to Semper Fi Rentals, lot five, section B, 802 Melrose Ave. $75,000.
- Edward Dale Tanksley to Garland Drew Tanksley, ½ interest in lot five, section B, 802 Melrose Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded June 29
- SGC Recovery to Lumbu Managements, 50 feet, 1613 Washington St., $41,000.
- SGC Recovery to Lumbu Managements, partial lot six, 865 Stokes St., $17,500.
- Daniel W. Marshall and Steven A. Marshall, successor trustees for the Elizabeth S. Marshall Revocable Trust agreement dated December 15, 2008 to Judy Cross King, lot 112, Building C, Wyndemere Villas, 112 Bridgewater Court, $355,000.
- Gracie Bohannon Lumpkin to Gracie Bohannon Lumpkin and Shelby Lumpkin Wallace, 100 feet, 2503 Airview Drive, no money transferred.
- Gracie Bohannon Lumpkin to Gracie Bohannon Lumpkin and Shelby Lumpkin Wallace, 106 feet, 168 Mountain Hill Road, no money transferred.
- Richard R. Bennett, substitute trustee of the James H. Floyd trust dated May 8, 2001 to Allen Taylor, lot 17, 144 Gloucester Ave., $70,000.
Recorded June 30
- Dorothy P. Weatherford to Kelvin Lee, 75 feet, lot 10, section L, 150 Westmore Drive, no money transferred.
- David Lynn Dixon and Cynthia G. Dixon to Madelynn Alyssa Booth, lot four A, section C, 228 Grenadier Circle, $200,000.
- MLCOMBAM Incorporated to Julia Elizabeth Torre and Amy S. Toree, 50.64 feet, lot 36, 356 Norwood Drive, $190,500.
- Nancy Keesee Oakley, executor of the estate of Rachel Keesee Gammon, deceased, to John D. Lewis Jr., lot 17, 148 Clement Ave., $35,000.
- Joyce Long Luffman and Bryce Luffman to Brandon N. Swain and Jessica Swain, 100 feet, partial lots 14-15, 4464 Westover Drive, $70,000.
- Ola Di Po Muritala to Lumbu Managements, 863 Stokes St., $12,000.