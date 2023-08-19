City of Danville
Recorded July 28
- Jose J. Duarte, Nathalia Galvis Duarte and Mateo Durate Galvis to Jose J. Duarte and Nathalia Galvis Duarte, 54.2 feet, lot five, 540 West Main St., no money transferred.
- Joseph W. Judkins Jr. and Gabriel O. Judkins to Donald Lamont Jackson, lot seven, section B, 344 Brentwood Drive, $170,000.
- Waverly Earl Watkins III and Warner Edward Watkins II to Waverly E. Watkins Jr. and Kimberly Watkins, lot three, section V, 433 Freeze Road, no money transferred.
- Duane Hundley to Michael Reed Bowling and Katsiaryna Bowling, 70 feet, lot 46, 70 Stokesland Ave., $115,000.
- Duane Hundley to Michael Reed Bowling and Katsiaryna Bowling, 60 feet, 69 Carlson Ave., $115,000.
- Duane Hundley to Michael Reed Bowling and Katsiaryna Bowling, 50 feet, lot seven, 22 Milton Ave., $115,000.
- Joyce Trinity to Susan M. Hoffman, 0.312 acre, lot 81 A, 313 Martin Ave., $145,500.
- Jo Ann Wagstaff to Michael Scott Justice and Ashley Wright Justice, Unit four A, Burton Condominium, 522 Bridge St., four A, $250,000.
- Mary Annette Willis to John Womeldorf, lot three, section four, 301 Guilford St., $130,000.
- Cecil Lee Pyron Sr., by and through Sandra P. Buchanan, his true and lawful attorney-in-fact, Susan P. Daniel, Tammy P. Warren, Sandra P. Buchanan and Cecil Lee Pryon Jr. to Trent Scott Kost, Ingram Road, $375,000.
Recorded July 31
- Susan Swicegood Carter to Jason Burns, lot nine, 134 Pineview Drive, $95,000.
- Jacqueline M. Talley to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 48 feet, 120 Chestnut St., $90,000.
- Ronald W. Ross and Kathleen F. Ross to Carolyn Valerie Adamson, 100 feet, lot 46, section B, 235 Grove Park Circle, $265,000.
- Kim Ray Davis and Russell Lee Davis Jr. to Larry Eugene Hall Sr. and Rita Faye Hall, 55 feet, 318 Plum St., $12,000.
- Amos Investment Properties to Artie Martin Tompkins III, 70 feet, lot three, 128 Clarkson St., $35,000.
Recorded Aug. 1
- Claudia C. Easley to Kelly Real Estate, 411 West Main St., $350,000.