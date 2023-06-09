City of Danville
Recorded May 19
- Janice Ethel Taylor to Harry W. Simmons III, lot 59, 136 Sunset Place, $100,000.
- ARG Properties to MF USA Incorporated, lots six and 12, 1210 North Main St., and James Street, $370,000.
- Gloria H. Hairston, Patricia A. Hampton, Shonda L. Gunn, Baron T. Gunn and Kimberly M. Townes to Kimberly M. Townes and Shonda L. Gunn, 60 feet, parcel nine, block U, 418 Gay St., no money transferred.
- Lorine D. Monk to Robert C. Monk Sr. and Mauriah M. Smith, lot A, 2906 Westover Drive and Lamberth Drive, no money transferred.
- Heather Wyatt Carter, Hugh Scott Wyatt, Matthew Patrick Wyatt and Jeffrey Fitzgerald Wyatt to Amanullah Y. Vohra and Nazma A. Vohra, 121.75 feet, lots eight and nine, section C, 174 Beverly Road, $167,000.
- Dan W. Pleasant and Barbara M. Pleasant to Karen H. Tekleberhan, 81.8l feet, lot seven A, 161 Stratford Place, $292,000.
- Heidi B. Irvin to Bleu Enterprises, lot Y, 661 Arnett Blvd., $190,000.
- Raul Flores Oliverria to Cesar Adan Castillo, 238 W. Thomas St., $10,000.
Recorded May 23
- Naved Haider and Farah Naveed to Ninja Family 2022, 33.85 feet, lot 18, 607 Edgewood Drive, no money transferred.
- Gloria E. Echols to Charlotte Thompson, Unit 827-A, Building 27, Phase I, Cabin Lake Condo, 827 Springfield Road A, $$34,000.
- Dovie A. Ferrell, acting by and through her duly authorized attorney-in-fact, Aubrey Kendrick Ferrell II, to Patrick F. O’Brien, lot 22, section G, Vicar Road, no money transferred.
- David Totten and Charles Walker to ZZ Holdings, 112 Walker St., $10,500.
- Jean C. Fowlkes and Samuel J. Fowlkes Jr. to Justin L. Creech, 75 feet, lots 70-72, 3368 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
- Rebecca Brandon, conservator for the estate of Elmire Brandon, an incapacitated adult, to Pascal Property Management, 60 feet, lot 53, partial lot 54 ½, 179 Holbrook St., $40,000.
- Margaret Garwood Oliver, acting by and through her duly authorized attorney-in-fact, to Elder G. Roman, partial lot 24, 2005 North Main St., $25,000.
Recorded May 24
- Marietta I. Connor to Timothy Wade Walker and Virginia L. Walker, 75 feet, lot eight, 140 Pineview Drive, no money transferred.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to Christjon Krieger and Marlee Kriger, lots 33-34, 168 Garden Grove St., $57,500.
- Garry E. McCollom and Catherine A. McCollom to Dai Q. Nguyen and Tuyet A. Nguyen, 80 feet, 271 Starmont Blvd., $130,000.
- Richard C. Millner III to Reynaldo Peralta and Yamilex Segura Luna, 40 feet, lot three, 227 Winslow St., $18,000.
- Tony Stephen Moore to Wilson Devon Virts, 0.543 acre, lots 22 and 23 B, 418 Stephens St., no money transferred.
- SSS Properties to Jerry R. Davis, lot one A, 2605 Riverside Drive, $990,000.
- Deangelo J. Bennett and Jessica E. Bennett to T and F Investment Group, lot 13, 716 Temple Ave., no money transferred.
- Verda D. Leonard to John Womeldorf, lot four, section G, 333 Starmont Drive, $185,600.
- Astor Realty Incorporated to Gano, lots seven-eight, Stephens Street, $4,500.
- Charles Irving and Carolyn Jones-Irving to Terran Pressley III, Winslow Street, no money transferred.
Recorded May 25
- Jessica Lynn Williams to Troy Norwood Jr., partial lots 21 and 23, 1121 Washington St., $1.
- James Carroll Hauser to Sollertis Enterprises, lot 72 and partial lot 69, 1545 Claiborne St., $80,000.