City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 18
- Carolyn Michelle Logan-Law, Khris Demond Law and Nancy C. Waller to Nancy C. Waller, 127 feet, lot four and partial lot five, 1515 Halifax Road, no money transferred.
- Excel Service Group to David B. Barnes and Christina Y. Barnes, 17.971 acre, 1760 Richmond Blvd., $462,000.
- L. Hampton Wilkins to Lorenea D. Wilson and Pamela D. Wilson, ½ interest in lot 15, section N, 109 West Court, no money transferred.
- Richard Riano and Michael Riano to Buildmore, 60 feet, lot five, 107 Wood Ave., $32,500.
- Tanedia Barksdale and Brittany Barksdale, as heirs at law of Gloria Barksdale to Katina Waller, lot one A, section H, 282 Starmont Blvd. and Starmont Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 21
- Mary H. Brooks and Ronald S. Brooks to Shannon Grzyb and Kyle Bullins, lot A and B, Fairview Avenue and Westover Drive, $10,000.
- Corner View Apartments to Sylvia Jones, lot 43, block B, 890 and 896 Arnett Blvd., and Dalton Street, $257,500.
- Justin L. Creech to Kevin L. Moran and Brenda K. Moran, 75 feet, lots 70-72, 3368 Westover Drive, $130,000.
- Martha A. Collie to Dustin Adcock, 99.95 feet, lots 7-10, 672 Holland Road, $94,500.
- Ian Frank-Patrick McDaniel and Leia R. McDaniel to Ira P. Chambers and Tammy Chambers, 100 feet, lot 18, section D, 315 Woodside Road, $285,000.
- Jeffrey W. Farrar and Bonnie W. Farrar to Kristopher Sullivan and Jennifer Sullivan, Unit four E, 522 Bridge St., $239,000.
Recorded Aug. 22
- Ralph C. Price and Darnette L. Price to Ralph C. Price, Darnette L. Price and Jennifer R. Price, lot five, section C, 158 Bell Court, no money transferred.
- Briana G. Butcher and Jordan N. Butcher to Northwood Property Group, lot 25, section A, 444 Downing Drive, $445,000.
- Dana M. Cooper, executor of the estate of Martha H. Cooper to C2 Investors, U.S. Highway 58 and Pittsylvania County, $500,000.
- Samuel J. Jackson and Mary E. Jackson to Eric J. Vincent and Logan F. Vincent, 50 feet, lot four, 123 Canterbury Road, $165,000.
- Diloram A. Kamilova to Oilos Ventures, 121 Tate St., $45,000.
Recorded Aug. 23
- Marcus Hutchins to Lademetrius V. Smith, 75 feet, lot six, 602 Arlington Road, $185,000.
- Kelvin Lee and Diedre Lee to Dorothy P. Weatherford, 75 feet, 150 Westmore Drive, no money transferred.
- Adrian Terry Moore and Nancy M. Moore to Barry Pernell Mayo and Dawnelle L. Mayo, 80 feet, 245 Starmont Blvd., $284,000.
- Lorenzo D. Wilson to Spero Development, 50 feet, lot seven, Franklin Street, $4,900.
- Firm Wheel to Thomas Mickens, one acre, 108 Clarkson Road, $37,000.
- Garry V. Thomas to Timothy M. Coleman, 3 Holcomb St., $158,000.
- Randall N. Morris to Ryan Thomas Pallone and Amanda Weatherford Pallone, Unit 604, Phase Five, Oak Park, 4180 Riverside Drive, $245,000.
- Lynwood J. Mann Jr. to Barry Yarbrough and Beverly Yarbrough, 75 feet, lots 54-56, 190 Nelson Ave., $170,000.
Recorded Aug. 24
- Maynard F. Case, acting by and through his duly authorized attorney in fact, Timothy Case, to Robert M. Haley, lot 24, 245 Arnett Blvd., $200,000.
- Robert M. Haley to Adrian Andres Meza Silva and Laura Alonso Mendoza, 70 feet, lot 17, 405 Lansbury Drive, $76,000.
- Nexus Realty to Ramakrishna Prasad Vasireddi and Praveen Tatinneni, lot nine A, 229 Starmont Drive, $185,000.
- Prism Investment Firm to Likk Group, 50 feet, lot 10, 1133 Stokes St., $28,300.
- Anthony J. Mackin and Terese M. Mackin to Robert Green and Mary Green, 0.41 acre, lot four A, 329 Oakwood Circle, $253,500.
- Geraldine K. Adams to Specializing in Solutions Incorporated, 50 feet, partial lot five, lots A and six, 1377 Benefield St., $23,000.