City of Danville
Recorded June 23
- Bagbey Investments to Teresa W. Ingram, lot four, section A, 300 Woodlawn Drive, $320,000.
- Roy L. Saunders to Linda J. Thompson, 32.5 feet, lot 64 and corner, 740 Stokes St., no money transferred.
- Lindsey Kay Jefferson and Emily Rebekah Jefferson to Danville Neighborhood Development, 313 Kemper Road, $65,000.
- Charlotte J. Barrett to 2C2J, 50 feet, lot 85, 150 Clarendon Circle, $160,000.
- Curtis G. Tuck to Barry Lee Tuck, lot 30, section J, 373 Cumberland Drive, no money transferred.
- Warren Dale Ferrell, Randy Kent Ferrell and Ronald Lynn Ferrell to Linda Kay Broach, 75 feet, lots 20-22, 175 Orchard Drive, $200,000.
Recorded June 26
- Golden Dove Investments to Gary M. Tchorzewski, 61.82 feet, lot eight, 128 Winstead Drive, $155,100.
- Jeffrey Moore to Jeffrey Moore and Dymond Juvon Demetrius More, lot three, section E, 119 Chilton, no money transferred.
- Larry Edwin Smith to Dogwood Enterprises, lot 28, 149 Fairlawn Drive, $100,000.
- Harold L. Griffith Sr. and Margaret K. Griffith to Latoya Tate, 60 feet, 1425 Claiborne St., $35,000.
- Curtis Mann Martin and Regina L. Martin to B&C Investments, 50 feet, 200 Hughes St., $9,000.
- Kilick D. Anthony to WT Investments, 50 feet, lot six, 208 Holbrook St., $52,500.
Recorded June 27
- James Timothy Garrett, executor of the estate of Betty Jo Garrett, deceased, to DeHart Rental, 100 feet, 200 Martin Ave., $175,000.
- John Giogiani to Tajmattie Persaud 60 feet, lot 66, 14 Elizabeth St., $105,000.
- American National Bank and Trust Co., Danville Virginia, successor trustee under Family Trust under article N of the John W. Daniel Revocable Trust dated July 12, 1990 to Travis L. Clark and Tounder Clark, lot eight B, section B, Allwood Court, $12,500.
- Eva Lena Wallace to Octavia Brown, 50 feet, lots 55-56, 244 Winslow St., no money transferred.
- William I. Hunt and Mary A. Hunt to William I. Hunt, Mary A. Hunt, Sabrina Elizabeth Jeffries and Ramel I. Hunt, lot 14, 103 Knowllwood Terrace, no money transferred.
- Alan L. Adkins to Danville Rental Properties, 98.90 feet, lot one, 5 Dallas Ave., $85,000.
- Margaret G. Oliver, by Laura Lee Meadows, her attorney-in-fact and Laura Lee Meadows to Viva Properties, lot 17, section T, 105 Fairlawn Drive, $15,000.
- John A. Skarbek and Katherine C. Skarbek to John Eric Hardin and Melinda M. Harden, 115.55 feet, 115 Wendin Lane, $292,500.
- Colonel Cottages to Damion T. Bishoff, 50 feet, lot 11, block five, 154 Sutherlin Ave., $180,000.
- ASL Group to Hightower St. Properties, Moffett Street, $33,500.