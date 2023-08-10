City of Danville
Recorded July 21
- Jeffrey Womack to Visable Solutions, 415 & 417 First St., $55,000.
- Tony Drew Setliff by Ernest M. Setliff, his true and lawful attorney-in-fact to Golden Dove Investments, partial lot one, 640 Edgewood Drive, $80,000.
- David A. Long Jr., successor trustee of the Revocable trust of Margaret D. Marshall U/T/A dated January 10, 2002, as amended by first amendment dated January 27, 2005 of Margaret D. Marshall Revocable Trust to Ernest David Pretty and Kimberly Dawn Pretty, 73 feet, lot 11, 269 Cherry Lane, $270,000.
- Patricia A. Saunders to DVA Holdings, 50 feet, lot 183, 249 Cleveland St., $40,000.
- Keith G. Walker to Pamela Denise Carter, 50 feet, 704 Third St., no money transferred.
- Henry A. Leggett Jr. to Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, State Road 878, Pinecrest Drive, $89,900.
- Raymond Allen Wilborne, trustee of the Wilborne Family Irrevocable Trust dated April 18, 2012 to Zutrey Properties, 71 feet, 517 Holbrook St., $75,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded July 24
- Kathy H. Widdifield, administrator of the estate of Van Martin Widdifield, deceased, to Kathy H. Widdifield, 350 feet, lots 111-124, 158 Beech Ave., $101,000.
- Bobby Joe Caudle, widow, acting by and through Lisa Caudle Hartgrove, his duly authorized attorney-in-fact to Vanaita McWilliams and Lawrence McWilliams, lot five, 444 Berkshire Drive, $315,000.
- Sidney A. Fitzgerald and Mable J. Fitzgerald to Sidney A. Fitzgerald and Mable J. Fitzgerald, lot three, 121 Wendell Court, no money transferred.
Recorded July 25
- Verna Audrey Mahan Fox, conservator of the estate of Rowena Dale Mahan Haley to Wesley T. Marshall, 100 feet, lots six-nine, 155 Hawthorne Drive, $395,000.
- Trina Scott, Renard Corbett, Michelle Corbett and Darrell Corbett to Jamil Scott and Aneesha Scott, Winslow Street, no money transferred.
- Lisa H. Slade and Arthur Slade to Cynthia Slade, Smith Street.
- Lynn C. Huckabee to Shannon Huckabee Turner, 50 feet, lot seven, 228 Robertson Ave., no money transferred.
- Lillie Chaney Adams, Carla N. Adams and Mariska A. Brown to Carla N. Adams and Mariska Adams Cadogon, 40 feet, 212 Victoria St., no money transferred.
- Hawthorne Apartments Inc. to Kelly Real Estate, lot eight, 554 West Main St., $150,000.
- Terrence Edward Funke and Barbara Ann Funke to RSB Properties, 60 feet, 70 Morris Ave., $45,000.
Recorded July 26
- Hugh W. Cunningham Jr. to Jennifer Dale Cunningham 100 feet, lots 69-70, 201 Broadnax St., no money transferred.
- George F. Dickens to Katrina Gregory, 50 feet, 12 Southern St., $42,000.
- Heather Barker to Jose Escobar, partial lots 72-75, 113 Kinzer Ave., $60,000.
- Raul Oritz to Katdanaville, 604 Jefferson St., $65,000.
- Anthony Steven Hall to Quest Trust Co FBO Christopher M. Cornett, tract four, Oak Tree Lane, $32,000.
- Douglas H. Osborn to KDP Group, lot four, block ten, 911 Cole St., no money transferred.
- Vincent Bryce Oglesby Jr. to NMPL Properties, 0.436 acre, 720 Westover Drive, $84,250.
Recorded July 27
- Harold L. Griffith Sr. and Margaret K. Griffith to Michael Dean Adkins Jr., 1421 Claiborne St., $27,500.
- Hai Hoang Dang and Tuyet Thile to Hai Hoang Dang and Tuyet Thile, 411 Hampton Drive, no money transferred.
- Judith Thomas to SGC Recovery, 48.46 feet, 327 Chatelaine Ave., $17,000.
- SGC Recovery to King and King Associates, 48.46 feet, 327 Chatelaine Ave., $27,000.
- Bet The Farm to Revient Reclaimed Raleigh, 75 feet, lot one, 317 North Woodberry Ave., $136,000.